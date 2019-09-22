Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Contrasting side by side

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 75.61 N/A -0.56 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 3.63 N/A -3.97 0.00

Demonstrates Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Volatility and Risk

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 157.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.57. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 0.71 which is 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 36.1 while its Current Ratio is 36.1. Meanwhile, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 365.55% for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. with consensus target price of $25. Competitively Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $5, with potential upside of 252.11%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has stronger performance than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.