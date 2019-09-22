Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 75.61 N/A -0.56 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 11.63 N/A -0.10 0.00

Demonstrates Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and 22nd Century Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3%

Risk & Volatility

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 2.57 beta, while its volatility is 157.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, 22nd Century Group Inc.’s 68.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.68 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 36.1 and 36.1. Competitively, 22nd Century Group Inc. has 9.3 and 8.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential is 365.55% at a $25 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 35% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 0.8% are 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors 22nd Century Group Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.