Gallagher(Arthur J.)&Cocom Usd (AJG) Holder Colonial Trust Advisors Lowered Holding by $1.13 Million; As Autozone (AZO) Share Price Rose, Greystone Managed Investments Has Trimmed Position by $622,592

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Gallagher(Arthur J.)&Cocom Usd (AJG) by 82.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 14,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,110 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 17,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Gallagher(Arthur J.)&Cocom Usd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $91.83. About 803,090 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 22.44% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F; 08/04/2018 – Chicago Cubs and Gallagher Announce “Gallagher Way”; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY PARTNERS- ONE OF ITS AFFILIATED FUNDS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL PRONTO HOLDCO LLC TO RISK PLACEMENT SERVICES INC; 25/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Regular Second Quarter Dividend; 10/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – SIGNED A DEAL TO BUY 100% OF EQUITY INTERESTS OF PRONTO HOLDCO; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q REV. $1.20B; 18/05/2018 – INSURANCE BROKER ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO SAYS COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR DEVELOPMENTS ON U.S. WITHDRAWAL FROM IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL; 10/05/2018 – Palladium Equity Partners Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell Pronto Insurance to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Formal Complaint Against Kansas City Power & Light by Arthur J. Chartrand

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 608 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,698 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91 million, down from 9,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $15.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1164.71. About 140,281 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. AJG’s profit will be $116.71M for 36.44 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual EPS reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -61.35% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $85,426 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold AJG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21 million and $526.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Fincl Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 2,497 shares to 44,429 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 2,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 EPS, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.46M for 13.34 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.