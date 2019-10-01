Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Trimmed Pg&E (PCG) Stake by $37.33 Million; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Raised Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $675,305 as Stock Price Rose

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 0.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 5,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $207.86 million, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $137.1. About 3.91M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pg&E Corporation (PCG) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 1.62 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 20.55 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $483.68 million, down from 22.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 9.05 million shares traded or 7.18% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO INSTALL MORE WEATHER STATIONS TO MONITOR FIRE THREAT; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In McCourtney Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That PG&E Allegedly Failed to Remove a Tree From Proximity of a Power Line; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 22/03/2018 – In Advance of 2018 Wildfire Season, PG&E Takes Action with Comprehensive Community Wildfire Safety Program; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $4,056 MLN $4,268 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES INVERSE CONDEMNATION DECIDED BY APPELLATE COURTS; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 02:39 PM; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 12:33 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CFO JASON WELLS COMMENTS ON CALL

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. McDonald’s – Nasdaq” on August 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Verizon Communications – Nasdaq” published on February 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 2, 2018 : PEP, PAYX, LW – Nasdaq” on October 01, 2018. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Augustine Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Blue Cap Inc has 8,693 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Liability owns 199,924 shares. Hengehold Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 20,290 shares. Crossvault Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 4.65% or 72,417 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd has invested 0.42% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Tdam Usa Incorporated has 0.64% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Shelter Retirement Plan owns 52,900 shares for 3.49% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability accumulated 0.1% or 54,380 shares. Sageworth Tru invested in 2,605 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt stated it has 40,196 shares. Moreover, Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 0.39% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mairs & Pwr accumulated 14,402 shares or 0.02% of the stock. West Chester Cap Advsrs holds 6,103 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Academy Mgmt Inc Tx accumulated 71,201 shares or 2.09% of the stock.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 40,531 shares to 3.40M shares, valued at $160.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,087 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PG&E May Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in Portions of Butte, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sutter, and Yuba Counties – Business Wire” on September 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Large Option Trader Makes Bearish Long-Term Bets Against PG&E – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E Developments Bullish For Preferreds – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PG&E noteholders ready to invest $29.2B in reorg plan – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: US Stocks Turn Lower; Crude Oil Down Over 2% – Benzinga” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.45 million for 2.66 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.