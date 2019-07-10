Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Trimmed Its Position in Dover Corp. (DOV) by $2.32 Million as Share Price Rose; Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Decreased Its Holding in Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) by $319,627

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp. (DOV) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 24,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,188 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74M, down from 182,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $100.29. About 124,527 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – EXCLUDING APERGY, CO SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 4% TO 5%, WHICH IS COMPRISED OF ORGANIC GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 09/05/2018 – Apergy Completes Separation from Dover; 18/04/2018 – DOVER BOARD OKS SPIN-OFF OF APERGY; 20/03/2018 – DOVER IS SAID READY TO NAME RICHARD TOBIN AS CEO; 30/03/2018 – JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Dover Asd, Pa’s Series Of 2018 Bonds; 26/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER’S PLAN TO SEPARATE APERGY INTO A STANDALONE PUBLIC COMPANY IS ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION IN EARLY MAY 2018; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dover, DE’s Water and Sewer Revs at ‘AA+’; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS ROBERT A. LIVINGSTON TO RETIRE; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) by 22.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 6,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,889 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 28,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Six Flags Entertainment for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $53.58. About 232,456 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 23/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Six Flags Entertainment, Nissan Motor, Tronc; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Loss $62.3M; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXCEEDING $600 MLN OF MODIFIED EBITDA IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: Repurchased 1.3M Shrs for $81M; 15/03/2018 LAUNCH: SIX FLAGS $544.8M TLB FOR REPRICE; CALL 2:30PM ET TODAY; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags and Riverside Partner with Turner to Offer New Attractions; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Also to Operate Frontier City and White Water Bay in Oklahoma; 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings; 24/04/2018 – Three More Six Flags Parks Coming to China

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.88 per share. SIX’s profit will be $83.42 million for 13.53 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -220.73% EPS growth.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutanix Inc by 27,778 shares to 94,053 shares, valued at $3.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golden Entertainment In by 29,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd Llc reported 2,044 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of, Australia-based fund reported 22,851 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 391,728 shares. 130,000 were accumulated by Arrowgrass Prtnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership. Benedict Finance Advsr Incorporated has 25,057 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has 9,851 shares. Moreover, Somerville Kurt F has 0.05% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Pitcairn Com holds 7,127 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 1,232 shares. Westpac reported 11,248 shares. Stevens Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.19% or 46,233 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Investments invested 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 254,620 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership accumulated 28,546 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.26 million activity. $196,713 worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) shares were sold by Kosinski Anthony K. Cabrera Ivonne M sold $641,609 worth of stock or 7,272 shares. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Spurgeon William sold $1.14M.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.55 EPS, up 19.23% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.3 per share. DOV’s profit will be $225.26M for 16.18 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.