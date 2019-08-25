Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Trimmed Franklin Resources (BEN) Holding by $2.56 Million; Servicenow (NOW) Stock Price Rose While Castleark Management Decreased Its Holding by $7.48 Million

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 77,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 1.84M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.14 million, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $26.13. About 3.20 million shares traded or 4.85% up from the average. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 25/04/2018 – Managing Director Michael Cabanas Elected to Orange Bowl Committee; 27/04/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS CANADA ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED CHANGES TO FRANKLIN BISSETT DIVIDEND INCOME FUNDS; 25/04/2018 – Malaysia should look beyond ringgit to draw Chinese to sukuk market – Franklin Templeton; 15/03/2018 – Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton, SocGen, Mercuria; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Growth Adds Atea, Cuts Roche; 02/04/2018 – Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM”) Announces Distribution; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – FOLLOWING DEAL, RANDOM FOREST TEAM WILL JOIN FRANKLIN TEMPLETON FIXED INCOME GROUP INVESTMENT TEAM; 16/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON SOLD ABOUT 1.2 TRLN WON OF KTBS ON THURSDAY, FRIDAY COMBINED; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q EPS 78c

Castleark Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 19.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc sold 30,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 128,068 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.57M, down from 158,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $263.07. About 2.56M shares traded or 54.07% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.67% or 9.57M shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 304 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Gp Plc holds 0.13% or 945,379 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Com has 67,248 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust invested 0.12% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Charles Schwab holds 538,785 shares. Regions reported 535 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.09% or 394,528 shares. Allen Inv Mgmt Lc owns 206,135 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny, New York-based fund reported 666 shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Brinker Inc owns 3,206 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Whale Rock Capital Limited has invested 3.17% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Avalon Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $2.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 73,315 shares to 137,903 shares, valued at $8.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 24,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,699 shares, and has risen its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.13 million for 285.95 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 34,889 are owned by Shelton Mngmt. Korea Investment Corp holds 490,752 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Anchor Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 654,082 shares. London Of Virginia has 3.74M shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability accumulated 1.25M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui stated it has 1.23M shares. Hanson Mcclain, California-based fund reported 8,492 shares. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 35,923 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Victory Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Olstein Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 92,000 shares. Polaris Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.7% or 1.23M shares. Moreover, North Star Asset Mgmt has 0.18% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Park Avenue Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 1.72 million shares.