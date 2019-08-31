Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Trimmed Dover Corp. (DOV) Position by $2.32 Million; Rwc Asset Management Llp Cut Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $9.86 Million

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 55.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 70,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 57,719 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07 million, down from 128,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 6.00 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp. (DOV) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 24,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 157,188 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74M, down from 182,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $93.74. About 1.02 million shares traded or 13.51% up from the average. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 18/04/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Board of Directors Approves Spin-Off of Apergy; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Dover Corp. to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – REG-DOVER CORPORATION: DOVER APPOINTS RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT AND CEO; 22/05/2018 – Dover Microsystems Announces Advisory Board; 18/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Recreational Fishing Funding to meet April 24 in Dover; 09/05/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER WILL RECEIVE A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700 MLN FROM APERGY IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF; 20/03/2018 – Dover Corp Names Richard J. Tobin CEO, Presiden; 25/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Citizens Source Water Protection Committee to meet May 2 in Dover; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp to Receive One-Time Payment of $700M; 08/05/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES DOVER TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,126 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt holds 107 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc has 2,337 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Smart Portfolios Ltd Llc has invested 0.14% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tradition Cap Limited Liability Corp has 2.61% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 68,860 shares. Bluestein R H And Co stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cincinnati Indemnity Com owns 25,000 shares. Maverick Ltd holds 0.11% or 60,020 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 507,313 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Cognios Llc invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mraz Amerine And Assoc Inc reported 0.98% stake. Kepos Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.19% or 18,517 shares in its portfolio. Starr Int has 20,000 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Essex Inv Mgmt Llc accumulated 297 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Prn) by 500,000 shares to 9.00 million shares, valued at $10.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 454,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 773,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30B for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Moreover, Pnc Fincl Serv Group has 0.03% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 269,131 shares. 11,625 were accumulated by Pinnacle. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 349,174 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 15,531 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Huntington Bank & Trust invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 31,386 shares. 6,882 were accumulated by Rampart Investment Management Com. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 3,141 shares. First Manhattan owns 469 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.12% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Alethea Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 13,460 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Sei Investments holds 0.01% or 24,990 shares in its portfolio. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust, a Texas-based fund reported 25,384 shares.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $218.97 million for 15.32 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.