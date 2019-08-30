Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Position in Dover Corp. (DOV) Lowered by $2.32 Million as Shares Declined; As Patterson (PTEN) Shares Declined, Buckingham Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding by $2.67 Million

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp. (DOV) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 24,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 157,188 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74 million, down from 182,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $93.5. About 369,357 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 16/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Tidal Finfisheries to meet April 18 in Dover; 18/04/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Board of Directors Approves Spin-Off of Apergy; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp expected to post earnings of $1.13 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/03/2018 Dover Microsystems Expands Team; 18/04/2018 – DOVER BOARD OKS SPIN-OFF OF APERGY; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $1.9 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 6% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP DOV.N FY2018 REV VIEW $8.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER WILL RECEIVE A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700 MLN FROM APERGY IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF; 09/05/2018 – DOVER REPORTS DISTRIBUTION OF SHRS OF APERGY TO HOLDERS; 18/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Autopsy Results Regarding Deaths in Dover

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Patterson (PTEN) by 35.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 190,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 730,491 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24M, up from 540,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Patterson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.61. About 2.38M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $202,075 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Charles Schwab Invest has invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Davenport And Com Limited Liability Com holds 11,101 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Sterling Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 72,623 shares. Moreover, Elm Ridge Lc has 4.75% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership holds 54,302 shares. Amg National Bancorporation, Colorado-based fund reported 48,077 shares. 1,979 were reported by Signaturefd Ltd. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.29% or 103,270 shares. Connable Office Inc stated it has 11,358 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 2.35M shares. Buckingham Cap invested in 730,491 shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Llc has invested 0.13% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Matarin Mngmt Limited Liability Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 58,589 shares.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (Call) (NYSE:PVH) by 186,829 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kohls Corp Com Stk (NYSE:KSS) by 68,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,513 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley Com Stk (NYSE:MS).

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $218.98M for 15.28 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem owns 2,550 shares. Bryn Mawr invested in 0.03% or 5,003 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 1.74 million shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Howe Rusling accumulated 43 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated has 5,170 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Limited Co invested 0% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Neuberger Berman Grp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 273,886 shares. Moreover, Hgk Asset Mngmt has 1.84% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 65,203 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) invested in 65 shares or 0% of the stock. 151,011 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Benedict Financial Advisors reported 25,057 shares stake. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Limited Co accumulated 36 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio owns 351,100 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 14,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.