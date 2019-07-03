Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Position in Dover Corp. (DOV) Has Lowered by $2.32 Million; Conagra Brands (CAG) Position Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 155.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 459,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 754,469 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.93 million, up from 294,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.96% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $28.26. About 5.27M shares traded or 1.45% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 06/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker drops bid to buy Conagra’s Wesson Oil after U.S. objects; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – TAX IMPACT CHANGES RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME ESTIMATED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $236.7 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Net $362.8M; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS COMMENTS ON FTC POSITION ON WESSON PROPOSED SALE; 20/04/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF $0.2125 PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR GROCERY & SNACKS SEGMENT DECREASED 1% TO $838 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Cont Ops EPS 87c; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05; 22/03/2018 – Net sales in Conagra’s frozen food business rose 3 percent to $689 million in the quarter

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp. (DOV) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 24,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,188 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74M, down from 182,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $103.39. About 636,390 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 26/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER’S PLAN TO SEPARATE APERGY INTO A STANDALONE PUBLIC COMPANY IS ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION IN EARLY MAY 2018; 22/05/2018 – Dover Microsystems Announces Advisory Board; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – PROVIDES PRO FORMA 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, WHICH EXCLUDES APERGY; 20/03/2018 – Dover Corp Names Richard J. Tobin CEO, Presiden; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – EXCLUDING APERGY, CO SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 4% TO 5%, WHICH IS COMPRISED OF ORGANIC GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dover, DE’s Water and Sewer Revs at ‘AA+’; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp to Receive One-Time Payment of $700M; 12/04/2018 – Dover Microsystems Brings Secure Silicon IP to DesignShare; 30/03/2018 – JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Net $131.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 313,429 shares. Moreover, Norman Fields Gottscho Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 2,600 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 0% or 631,772 shares. Rice Hall James & Assoc Ltd Liability Com reported 23,485 shares. Pnc Serv Grp stated it has 269,131 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Commerce stated it has 0.04% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Mutual Of America Capital Llc reported 24,734 shares stake. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.05% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Blackrock accumulated 0.05% or 11.98 million shares. Eagle Ridge Inv holds 0.1% or 7,490 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 15,172 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.54% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). British Columbia Inv Management has 0.04% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 45,997 shares. 18,898 are owned by Mackenzie Fin.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, up 19.23% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.3 per share. DOV’s profit will be $224.94M for 16.68 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MGM Resorts International (MGM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Wilden® Expands Line of AODD Pumps for Hygienic Markets – PRNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Large-Cap Stocks to Buy in June – The Motley Fool” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Markem-Imaje Introduces Intelligent Packaging Solutions to Improve Supply Chain Transparency – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.26 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 Spurgeon William sold $1.14 million worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) or 13,102 shares. The insider Cabrera Ivonne M sold $641,609. Shares for $196,713 were sold by Kosinski Anthony K on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Conagra Analysts React To Q4 Miss: ‘We View These Issues As Temporary’ – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Trump/Xi Meeting Tops The News, But Nike Earnings, Financial Stress Test Also In Focus – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Wayfair Inc (W) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Activist Firm Jana Partners Tees Up With Callaway Golf – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 0% or 917 shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0.12% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated accumulated 1,466 shares. Roosevelt Gru Inc stated it has 0.1% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Amer National Registered Advisor Inc holds 0.11% or 7,400 shares. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 1.15 million shares. Indexiq Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 37,814 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fcg Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9,242 shares. Franklin accumulated 20,582 shares or 0% of the stock. Everence Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 15,230 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Rampart Investment Ltd Com accumulated 8,032 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Yhb Investment Advsrs owns 7,390 shares. Meyer Handelman owns 621,683 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp/The (NYSE:BX) by 421,525 shares to 3,200 shares, valued at $112,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 95,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 492,189 shares, and cut its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG).