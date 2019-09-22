Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (CCO) Has Trimmed by $842,824 as Market Value Declined; As Colgate (CL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Dillon & Associates Cut Its Position by $438,624

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (CCO) by 34.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 210,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.61% . The institutional investor held 407,276 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92 million, down from 617,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.82. About 2.75M shares traded. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has declined 29.53% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 03/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Introduces CCO RADARView™: A Dynamic Campaign Planning Platform Allowing Advertisers to Visually Explore its Out-of-Home Media Mapped to Audience Behaviors, Demos and Location; 03/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR REPORTS DELAY IN 10-K FILING; 30/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor 4Q International Revenues Rose 4.7; 25/05/2018 – Texas Center for the Missing and Clear Channel Outdoor Americas Launch Digital Billboard Campaign Timed with National Missing; 15/05/2018 – NORD STREAM 2 CCO ONTYD SPEAKS AT FLAME IN AMSTERDAM; 13/03/2018 – Global Digital Out of Home (OOH) Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Clear Channel Outdoor, JCDecaux, Lamar Advertising & OUTFRONT Media – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS IN REGULATORY FILING; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL RECOGNIZES $855.6M LOSS ON IHEART CHAPTER 11; 03/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Gets NYSE Notice Not Meeting Listing Requirements; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL PROBE COULD IMPLICATE BOOKS, RECORDS, CONTROLS

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 6,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 111,359 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.02 million, down from 117,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.88B market cap company. It closed at $70.95 lastly. It is up 7.94% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES

Analysts await Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.10 EPS, up 44.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 233.33% negative EPS growth.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $323.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM) by 3,765 shares to 10,810 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) by 1,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX).

