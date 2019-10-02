Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Lowered Stake in Pg&E (PCG) by $37.33 Million; Arosa Capital Management LP Trimmed Northern Oil And Gas Nev (NOG) Position by $611,285

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pg&E Corporation (PCG) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 1.62 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 20.55M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $483.68M, down from 22.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.9. About 8.36M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Extreme Weather Driven By Climate Change Has Caused Unprecedented Wildfires, Creating a ‘New Normal’ for Californi; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:05 AM; 26/05/2018 – California Faults PG&E Lines for Four Smaller October Fires; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 09:43 AM; 17/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/17/2018 05:23 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – RESPONSE TO RELEASE OF INFORMATION BY CAL FIRE REGARDING SOME OF OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST ADDED PCG IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-PG&E CA Diablo Canyon 1 reactor remains at 50 pct power (April 13); 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/12/2018 05:28 PM

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Northern Oil And Gas Inc Nev (NOG) by 26.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 611,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.68% . The institutional investor held 1.69 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.26 million, down from 2.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Northern Oil And Gas Inc Nev for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $741.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.86. About shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has declined 52.63% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 19/03/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – NORTHERN OIL & GAS BOOSTS 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS 1Q ADJ EPS 17C, EST. 12C; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL TOTAL REVISED CAPITAL BUDGET FOR 2018 $185M-$200M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Northern Oil and Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOG); 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Appoints Erik Romslo General Counsel; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES NORTHERN OIL & GAS’ CFR TO Caa1; PDR TO CAA1-P; 06/04/2018 – Northern Oil Prices 58.7M Shrs at $1.50/Shr; 07/05/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas at Louisiana Energy Conference May 29; 04/04/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS SAYS ON APRIL 2 CO, SUPPORTING NOTEHOLDERS ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT TO EXCHANGE AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Analysts await Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOG’s profit will be $47.83M for 3.88 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $633.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:CVE) by 149,300 shares to 349,300 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 51,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 496,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Sunrun Inc.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.44 million for 2.63 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

