Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Lowered Stake in Franklin Resources (BEN) by $2.56 Million; Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Shareholder Rbf Capital Has Lifted Stake

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 60.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 365,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 968,304 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78M, up from 602,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.43B market cap company. It closed at $8.37 lastly. It is down 21.24% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS AND COMMITTED TO INVEST UP TO $250 MLN INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Plummets Post-Market Among Chinese ADRs Monday; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q EPS 12c; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Committed to Invest Up to $250M Into a Private Equity Fund With Consumer Goods and Supply Chain as One of Its Key Investment Areas; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Adds Vipshop Holdings, Exits Tal Education: 13F; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP TO INVEST UP TO $250M INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 26/04/2018 – COSMO LADY CHINA HOLDINGS CO LTD 2298.HK – SUBSCRIBERS ARE WINDCREEK, IMAGE FRAME INVESTMENT, VIPSHOP AND QUICK RETURNS; 19/04/2018 – Vipshop Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 77,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 1.84 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.14M, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.28. About 2.14M shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES AUM $737.5B, EST. $747.26B; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 16/05/2018 – Macron’s Reforms No Lure for Franklin Templeton After Italy Bet; 07/03/2018 – MOVES- Stanhope, Franklin Templeton, SocGen; 16/05/2018 – Macron No Messiah as Franklin Templeton Bets on Poland Instead; 15/03/2018 – Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Addition to Stk Repurchase Program; 11/04/2018 – Paulina Mejia Honored by Crain’s New York Business as one of the `Notable Women in Finance in NYC’; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources Second-Quarter Net Profit Rises 5.3%; 29/03/2018 – Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (“EMF”) Announces Results of the Reconvened Annual Meeting of Shareholders

