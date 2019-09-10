Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Lowered Franklin Resources (BEN) Stake by $2.56 Million; Ecolab (ECL) Holder Petroleum & Resources Has Lowered Holding by $1.34 Million as Stock Rose

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 77,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 1.84 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.14 million, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.66B market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $27.78. About 3.00 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 20/03/2018 – Random Forest Team to Join Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group Investment Team; 15/03/2018 – Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution; 29/03/2018 – Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (“EMF”) Announces Results of the Reconvened Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES AUM $737.5B, EST. $747.26B; 20/03/2018 – Franklin Templeton Acquires Data Science Investment Firm Random Forest Capital; 14/03/2018 – Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (“TEI”) Announces Distribution; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q EPS 78c; 25/04/2018 – Malaysia should look beyond ringgit to draw Chinese to sukuk market – Franklin Templeton

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (ECL) by 18.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 33,900 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99 million, down from 41,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $200.78. About 1.36M shares traded or 17.88% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Invs holds 0% or 120 shares. Williams Jones And Assoc Limited invested 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Schroder Investment Mngmt Group holds 0.14% or 2.55 million shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt reported 53,970 shares stake. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd, New Jersey-based fund reported 25,298 shares. Jlb And Inc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). 376,000 are held by Adage Capital Prtn Group Ltd. Lmr Prtnrs Llp holds 6,214 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nomura Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). 38,270 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Management. Moreover, Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 117,502 shares. Clean Yield Grp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 2,278 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 93,192 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 8,423 shares.

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 13.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BEN’s profit will be $334.35 million for 10.21 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.62% EPS growth.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.03M for 29.18 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

