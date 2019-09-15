Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Lowered Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Stake by $15.65 Million; Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) Market Value Rose While Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Lowered Holding by $9.46 Million

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) by 35.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 675,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.66M, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $14.58. About 565,584 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS ABOUT 12 BLN REAIS IN CAPEX IN 2018-2020 PERIOD; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY TELECOM ITALIA 0.5 PCT OF ITS NET REVENUES FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 06/04/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 – TIM BOARD ELECTS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS CELSO LUIS LODUCCA AND PIERGIORGIO PELUSO; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SA TIMP3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 12 FROM BRL 8.75; RATING REDUCE; 17/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CARRIER TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY ROYALTIES TO TELECOM ITALIA FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 16/03/2018 – JOAO COX IS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES- FILING; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES BRAND USE AGREEMENT WITH TELECOM ITALIA IS VALID UNTIL DECEMBER 2020; 16/03/2018 – TIM board members had expected change at top for months; 09/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SAYS BOARD OKS DISTRIBUTION BRL230M

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 579,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 5.46M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $152.35 million, down from 6.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 4.05 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $909M; 24/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 69-24 IN FAVOR OF CONFIRMING FORMER BANKER JELENA MCWILLIAMS TO LEAD FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION; 21/03/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – IDENTIFIED EXPECTED NET COST SAVINGS OF $255 MLN WITH 50% ACHIEVED IN 2019 AND 100% THEREAFTER FROM MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – RESULTS INCLUDED A NET POSITIVE $0.40 IMPACT ON REPORTED 1Q18 EPS; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD EXPECTS RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF ABOUT $300MLN AFTER-TAX ONCE THE TRANSACTION CLOSES – CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – FOR COST SAVINGS, PERSONNEL REDUCTIONS TO OCCUR PREDOMINANTLY IN NON-CLIENT FACING ROLES; 30/04/2018 – DADESYSTEMS GETS EQUITY INVESTMENT FROM FIFTH THIRD; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECT DEAL TO ACCELERATE PROGRESS TOWARDS NORTHSTAR FINANCIAL TARGETS & ALSO RAISE THEM ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Pays Premium to Grab Bigger Share of Chicago Market

Analysts await TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 65.71% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.7 per share. TSU’s profit will be $115.56 million for 15.19 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $884.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 3.02M shares to 7.82M shares, valued at $197.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 118,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 528,474 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $103,720 activity.

Analysts await Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 14.06% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.64 per share. FITB’s profit will be $524.68 million for 9.72 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Fifth Third Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.82% EPS growth.