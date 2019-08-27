Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Lifted Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Holding; 1 Analysts Covering Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc increased Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) stake by 4.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc acquired 276,940 shares as Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)’s stock rose 4.18%. The Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc holds 6.04M shares with $153.37 million value, up from 5.76M last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now has $18.40B valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $25.32. About 729,462 shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 17/05/2018 – Speedway Convenience Stores, Fifth Third Bank and Cardtronics Partner to Place Fifth Third Brand on Over 800 ATMs; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD EXPECTS DEAL TO CLOSE BY YEAR END – CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – BOARD TO EXPAND TO 14 MEMBERS THROUGH THE ADDITION OF TWO DIRECTORS FROM MB FINANCIAL; 21/03/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – SEES COST SAVINGS FROM CONSOLIDATION OF SOME BACK OFFICE LOCATIONS, ABOUT 20% COMBINED CHICAGO BRANCHES FROM MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 22/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MB Financial, Inc. Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – AT QTR-END TIER 1 RISK BASED CAPITAL RATIO OF 11.95 PCT VS 11.90 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 SOTHERLY HOTELS – AS A PART OF DEAL, CLOSED ON NEW $57.0 MLN FIRST AND SECOND MORTGAGE WITH FIFTH THIRD BANK TO PARTIALLY FUND DEAL; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECT DEAL TO ACCELERATE PROGRESS TOWARDS NORTHSTAR FINANCIAL TARGETS & ALSO RAISE THEM ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – 2 MEMBERS OF MB FINANCIAL’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN FIFTH THIRD BANCORP BOARD

Among 3 analysts covering Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Slate Office REIT has $7.5 highest and $6 lowest target. $6.83’s average target is 17.76% above currents $5.8 stock price. Slate Office REIT had 3 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. IBC maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by GMP Securities. BMO Capital Markets maintained Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating. See Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) latest ratings:

04/03/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $7.5 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $7 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $6 Maintain

More notable recent Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Slate Office REIT’s (TSE:SOT.UN) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Something To Consider Before Buying Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) For The 6.8% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Slate Office REIT’s (TSE:SOT.UN) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Top 10 Monthly Paying Canadian Dividend Stocks With Large 1-Year Projected Gains – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 02, 2018.

Slate Office REIT, a diversified commercial real estate investment trust, focused on the ownership and acquisition of industrial, office, and retail real estate primarily in Canada. The company has market cap of $402.19 million. As of March 8, 2013, the firm portfolio consists of approximately 1.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. It has a 5.03 P/E ratio. It has 18 properties in Manitoba; 4 properties in Alberta; 2 properties in Saskatchewan; 2 properties in Ontario; and 1 property in the Northwest Territories.

The stock increased 0.69% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.8. About 35,260 shares traded. Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Valley National (VLY) Gets Regulatory Nod for Oritani Deal – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How The Parts Add Up: IAT Targets $51 – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Jefferies Top Value Picks Include Some of the Biggest US Banks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is Fifth Third Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:FITB) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Fifth Third Bancorp has $3400 highest and $3000 lowest target. $31.75’s average target is 25.39% above currents $25.32 stock price. Fifth Third Bancorp had 16 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Wedbush. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. Wells Fargo maintained Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) on Tuesday, June 4 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Wood. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained the shares of FITB in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of FITB in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Raymond James maintained Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $3200 target.