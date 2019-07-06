Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Has Trimmed Position in Franklin Resources (BEN) by $2.56 Million; Olstein Capital Management LP Increased Stake in Viacom New (VIAB)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 77,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.84M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.14M, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.29. About 1.41M shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 1.07% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 29/03/2018 – Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (“EMF”) Announces Results of the Reconvened Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – Turkey’s a Turn-Off for Franklin Templeton as Argentina Beckons; 22/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEN); 01/05/2018 – Gen X Women Are Most Concerned About Achieving Retirement Income Goals, Franklin Templeton Investments Survey Finds; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 16/05/2018 – Macron’s Reforms No Lure for Franklin Templeton After Italy Bet; 20/03/2018 – Random Forest Team to Join Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group Investment Team; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Addition to Stk Repurchase Program

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 26.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 69,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 333,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.35M, up from 264,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $31.37. About 1.62 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 06/03/2018 – Nickelodeon’s Blue’s Clues is Back, Remade for a New Generation of Preschoolers; 17/05/2018 – National Amusements is controlled by the Redstone family, which has been trying to merge CBS and Viacom, both of which fall under its umbrella; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues controlling Redstone family, in bid for independence; 03/04/2018 – CBS Said to Make Lowball Offer for Viacom (Video); 14/05/2018 – Dealbook: CBS Sues Redstones in Move to Block Viacom Merger: DealBook Briefing; 22/05/2018 – Academy and Grammy Award Winner, Jamie Foxx to Host “BET Awards” 2018; 29/05/2018 – Redstones’ NAI No Longer Seeking CBS-Viacom Merger (Video); 10/04/2018 – GRAMMY Award-Winning Rapper, Actor and Entrepreneur Tip “T.l.” Harris Brings the Art of the Hustle to BET Networks with a New Business Competition Series “THE GRAND HUSTLE”; 11/04/2018 – Redstone weighs CBS-Viacom merger with or without Moonves; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS sues Redstones over Viacom merger

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 16.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.75 per share. BEN’s profit will be $316.32 million for 14.00 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Hutchinson Capital Mgmt Ca has invested 2.71% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Macquarie Group Inc Limited reported 13,000 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 130,954 shares. Beacon Grp owns 0.32% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 59,036 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 0.02% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Reilly Finance Limited Liability Com accumulated 217 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 0.22% or 107,656 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 15,000 shares. London Of Virginia holds 1.06% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) or 3.74M shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0% or 8,423 shares in its portfolio. Foundation Resource Mngmt Inc has 3.41% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Com has invested 0.21% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Zebra Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 28,239 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio.