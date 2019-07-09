Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake in Franklin Resources (BEN) by $2.56 Million as Share Price Rose; Holder Hennessy Advisors Has Upped Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) Stake

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 77,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.84 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.14 million, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.78. About 1.49 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 1.07% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk; 25/04/2018 – Malaysia should look beyond ringgit to draw Chinese to sukuk market – Franklin Templeton; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Growth Euro Adds Advance Auto; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Growth Adds Atea, Cuts Roche; 14/03/2018 – Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (“TEI”) Announces Distribution; 01/05/2018 – Gen X Women Are Most Concerned About Achieving Retirement Income Goals, Franklin Templeton Investments Survey Finds; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Addition to Stk Repurchase Program; 08/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES REPORTS FEB. AUM $744.9B; 11/04/2018 – Paulina Mejia Honored by Crain’s New York Business as one of the `Notable Women in Finance in NYC’; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A+’

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) by 11.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 25,000 shares as the company's stock declined 3.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 235,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, up from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Opus Bk Irvine Calif for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $759.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.05. About 63,901 shares traded. Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has declined 26.35% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500.



Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 53,800 shares to 320,200 shares, valued at $9.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 455,086 shares, and cut its stake in Brookline Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:BRKL).



Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 16.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.75 per share. BEN’s profit will be $319.71M for 13.80 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.