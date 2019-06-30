Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Has Trimmed Its Dover Corp. (DOV) Position by $2.32 Million; Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Holder Highvista Strategies Has Boosted Stake by $426,000

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 176.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $672,000, up from 1,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.13B market cap company. The stock increased 3.23% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $142.56. About 534,580 shares traded or 3.73% up from the average. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 16.68% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to settle U.S. probe for $57 million; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 EPS $6.60-EPS $7.70; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE); 08/05/2018 – JAZZ SEES FY ADJ. EPS $12.75-$13.25, SAW $12.65-$13.25; 24/04/2018 – BI UK: Frustrated investors want rare disease drugmaker Jazz to sell its blockbuster sleep business; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE) T; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O SAYS IT REACHES DEAL TO SETTLE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE FOR $57 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : BMO RAISES TO $201 FROM $199; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 To Jazz Pharma’s Senior Secured Credit Facilities

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp. (DOV) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 24,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,188 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74M, down from 182,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $100.2. About 1.92M shares traded or 109.04% up from the average. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 24/05/2018 – Shell: Dover Well Discovery is Company’s Sixth in Norphlet Play; 27/04/2018 – Delaware AG: Two Men Convicted Of Dover Murder After Week-Long Trial; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB-‘ Rtg To CHF-Dover, LLC 2018A&B Rev Bds; 20/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS ROBERT A. LIVINGSTON TO RETIRE; 26/03/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy Separation On Track for Completion in Early May; 26/03/2018 – Delaware AG: DigiGirlz Returns to Wilmington University’s Dover Campus, May 8, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth of 3%-4%; 18/04/2018 – Dover Board of Directors Approves Spinoff of Apergy; 04/05/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.26 million activity. Cabrera Ivonne M sold $641,609 worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) on Tuesday, February 12. $196,713 worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) was sold by Kosinski Anthony K on Wednesday, February 13. Kloosterboer Jay L had sold 12,363 shares worth $1.08 million.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.55 EPS, up 19.23% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.3 per share. DOV’s profit will be $225.26M for 16.16 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Iowa-based Cambridge Investment Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Fdx reported 2,241 shares. Of Virginia Va reported 3,300 shares. Stock Yards Commercial Bank Co owns 3,147 shares. Renaissance Invest Group Limited Company holds 0.17% or 4,500 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 3,233 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs holds 23,300 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Co New York holds 4.43% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 865,966 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 16,195 shares. Ameritas Inv has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Td Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% or 108,303 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Company invested in 5,583 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0% or 100 shares. Canandaigua Natl Bank And owns 2,700 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

