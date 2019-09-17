Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Has Trimmed Finisar Corp. (FNSR) Position as Market Valuation Declined; As Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Stock Rose, Shareholder Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Lowered Stake

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 84.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 108,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The institutional investor held 19,656 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $360,000, down from 128,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.7. About 1.63 million shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF: CAN COMPETE W/TRADERS FOR FUEL SALES IN LIBERALIZED MARKET; 05/03/2018 – YPF’S METROGAS DIVESTMENT SEEN HAPPENING IN 2H18; 05/03/2018 – YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS BOARD AIMING TO NAME CEO BY NEXT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 27; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q EBITDA ARS36.49B, EST. ARS20.63B (2 EST.); 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS IMPLIED VALUATION OF YPF ENERGIA ELECTRICA SUBSIDIARY IS $1.1 BLN-$1.24 BLN; 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO BE VERY ACTIVE MANAGING PORTFOLIO, LOOKS FOR NEW ASSETS

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Finisar Corp. (FNSR) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 25,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.04% . The institutional investor held 458,210 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.48 million, down from 483,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Finisar Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $22.96. About 704,405 shares traded. Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) has risen 39.73% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 08/03/2018 – FINISAR 3Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 23C; 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Adj EPS 20c; 08/03/2018 – Finisar Sees 4Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 15c; 16/04/2018 – Yusuf Hameed, MD: $ACIA $LITE $FNSR Exclusive: U.S. bans American companies from selling to China’s ZTE; 21/03/2018 – Finisar Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 16/04/2018 – U.S. bans American companies from selling to Chinese phone maker ZTE; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Netflix’s Halo, Finisar’s Dismal Report, Big Blue’s View — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Pioneer Investment Management Exits Position in Finisar; 08/03/2018 – FINISAR SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 9.0C TO 15C, EST. 21.3C; 08/03/2018 FINISAR 3Q REV. $332.4M, EST. $333.2M

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, down 16.82% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.07 per share. YPF’s profit will be $343.72 million for 2.44 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -656.25% EPS growth.

