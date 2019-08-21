Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Has Trimmed Dover Corp. (DOV) Stake by $2.32 Million as Stock Price Declined; Tg Therapeutics (TGTX) Holding Held by Opaleye Management Inc

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp. (DOV) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 24,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 157,188 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74M, down from 182,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $91.68. About 688,717 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 20/03/2018 – Dover Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth of 3%-4%; 20/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – CEO ROBERT LIVINGSTON WILL RETIRE ON APRIL 30; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dover, DE’s Water and Sewer Revs at ‘AA+’; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy Separation On Track for Completion in Early May; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB-‘ Rtg To CHF-Dover, LLC 2018A&B Rev Bds; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dover Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOV); 04/05/2018 – International Equipment Solutions for sale via Deutsche; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Rev $1.92B; 20/03/2018 – DOVER IS SAID READY TO NAME RICHARD TOBIN AS CEO

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) by 148.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 816,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.98M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Tg Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $640.55M market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.76. About 874,754 shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 31.28% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, INVESTMENT SECURITIES, AND INTEREST RECEIVABLE WERE $109.2 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 08/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 46c; 15/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Announces Updated Results From the Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Ublituximab (TG-1101); 08/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 59c; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics’ Ublituximab (TG-1101) Treats Patients With Multiple Sclerosis; 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics: Clinical Trials Will Be Focused on Potential Synergism Between TG-1601 and Other Drugs in TG Pipeline; 19/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics 4Q Loss $30.9M; 08/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics 1Q Loss $41.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold TGTX shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 45.50 million shares or 3.89% less from 47.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt owns 4 shares. Ra Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 2.84% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 0% or 65,440 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) for 59,900 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 594,399 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 85,000 shares. Forbes J M & Com Limited Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) for 10,800 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 127,307 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Pura Vida Invests Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.17% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) or 64,719 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd has 0% invested in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Capital Fincl Advisers Lc holds 59,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors invested 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $361.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 160,000 shares to 115,000 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zymeworks Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,000 shares, and cut its stake in Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $351,750 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership stated it has 32,426 shares. 131,403 are owned by M&T Natl Bank. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 15,345 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Signaturefd Lc has invested 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp owns 0.33% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 5,284 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa has 0.01% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Dubuque Bank And Trust Com holds 0.01% or 385 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Inc reported 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Essex Fincl Services, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,724 shares. 303 are held by Johnson Finance. Parthenon Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.26% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Us Retail Bank De stated it has 0.04% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Hgk Asset Mgmt holds 1.84% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) or 65,203 shares. Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Liability holds 43,776 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.52M for 14.98 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.