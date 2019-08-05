Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Has Trimmed By $2.56 Million Its Franklin Resources (BEN) Stake; Landec (LNDC) Sentiment Is 1.35

Landec Corp (LNDC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 42 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 31 sold and decreased positions in Landec Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 25.43 million shares, down from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Landec Corp in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 24 Increased: 27 New Position: 15.

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) stake by 4.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 77,719 shares as Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN)’s stock declined 4.14%. The Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc holds 1.84 million shares with $61.14 million value, down from 1.92 million last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now has $15.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $30.53. About 3.67 million shares traded or 31.46% up from the average. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 16/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC REPORTS 13.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TALOS ENERGY INC AS OF MAY 10, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM”) Announces Distribution; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources: Repurchase Program Not Subject to Expiration Date; 16/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton buys $2.25bn in Argentine bonds; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES 2Q EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 16/05/2018 – Macron No Messiah as Franklin Templeton Bets on Poland Instead; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Growth Euro Adds Advance Auto; 26/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES AUM $737.5B, EST. $747.26B; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Holdg has 210 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Smart Portfolios Limited accumulated 344 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 174 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public accumulated 0.02% or 283,509 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 92,068 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Prio Wealth Limited Partnership invested 0.05% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Whittier Of Nevada reported 24,200 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 126,736 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 37,160 were accumulated by Kbc Grp Nv. Tcw Group holds 11,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Allstate reported 24,005 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 218 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 66,610 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Everett Harris & Ca owns 30,541 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Franklin Resources had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of BEN in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Sell” rating. The stock has “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 19. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 15 by Citigroup. The stock has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Monday, February 25.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $466,240 activity.

Wynnefield Capital Inc holds 15.95% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation for 2.74 million shares. Signia Capital Management Llc owns 266,033 shares or 3.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 1.72% invested in the company for 1.08 million shares. The Connecticut-based Thb Asset Management has invested 1.03% in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 307,931 shares.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. The company has market cap of $308.17 million. It operates through three divisions: Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export, and Biomaterials. It has a 1056 P/E ratio. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.