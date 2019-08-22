Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Has Lowered Its Franklin Resources (BEN) Position by $2.56 Million; Shares Declined; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined, Yacktman Asset Management LP Increased Its Holding by $1.63 Million

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 11,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 4.72M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $659.78 million, up from 4.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $131.53. About 6.57 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 77,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 1.84M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.14M, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.62 billion market cap company. It closed at $27.04 lastly. It is down 4.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 27/04/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS CANADA ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED CHANGES TO FRANKLIN BISSETT DIVIDEND INCOME FUNDS; 02/04/2018 – Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM”) Announces Distribution; 01/05/2018 – Gen X Women Are Most Concerned About Achieving Retirement Income Goals, Franklin Templeton Investments Survey Finds; 08/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES PRELIM. AUM $732.5B AT APRIL 30; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES AUM $737.5B, EST. $747.26B; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – PRELIMINARY AVERAGE AUM FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, WERE $751.8 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Distribution; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Small-Mid Cap Adds Elior Group; 26/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 1.23M shares to 11.02 million shares, valued at $1.15B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) by 12,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,508 shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

