Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake in Dover Corp. (DOV) by $2.32 Million as Share Value Rose; As Autohome (ATHM) Stock Value Rose, Origin Asset Management Llp Has Upped Holding by $7.40 Million

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 83.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 70,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 155,300 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.33 million, up from 84,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $84.11. About 214,238 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 0.36% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 08/03/2018 – CORRECT: AUTOHOME SEES 1Q REV. 1.22B YUAN TO 1.25B YUAN; 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73; 30/05/2018 – Autohome Hits Record Since 2013 IPO: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 07/03/2018 AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 6.15; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY SHR RMB 4.05; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Autohome Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $96; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Adj EPS $3.13; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q REV. 1.29B YUAN, EST. 1.24B YUAN

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp. (DOV) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 24,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,188 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74M, down from 182,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $97.28. About 215,841 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 24/05/2018 – Shell: Dover Well Discovery is Company’s Sixth in Norphlet Play; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP DOV.N FY2018 REV VIEW $8.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB-‘ Rtg To CHF-Dover, LLC 2018A&B Rev Bds; 30/03/2018 – JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4; 09/05/2018 – DOVER REPORTS DISTRIBUTION OF SHRS OF APERGY TO HOLDERS; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q EPS 84c; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES APERGY’S TERM LOAN BA1; ASSIGNS BA3 CFR; 22/05/2018 – Dover Microsystems Announces Advisory Board; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 4%-5%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc owns 1.32 million shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Corporation owns 700,758 shares. 31,386 were reported by Jane Street Grp Ltd. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). 10,000 were reported by Captrust Financial Advsrs. Tarbox Family Office reported 0% stake. Canandaigua Natl Bancshares Co, a New York-based fund reported 2,700 shares. Umb Bank N A Mo reported 12,397 shares. Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 784 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). First Hawaiian Bank holds 0.05% or 9,851 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus reported 0.02% stake. Butensky And Cohen Security has 23,918 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 0% or 43 shares in its portfolio. 37,623 are owned by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.52 million for 15.90 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.26 million activity. Kosinski Anthony K had sold 2,184 shares worth $196,713 on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Spurgeon William sold $1.14M. On Tuesday, February 12 Cabrera Ivonne M sold $641,609 worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) or 7,272 shares.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19,000 shares to 113,598 shares, valued at $15.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,785 shares, and cut its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX).

