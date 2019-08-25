Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Has Cut Its Stake in Dover Corp. (DOV) by $2.32 Million as Share Value Declined; As Kbr (KBR) Stock Price Rose, Pzena Investment Management Upped Its Holding by $3.51 Million

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp. (DOV) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 24,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 157,188 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74M, down from 182,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 661,012 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 18/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Recreational Fishing Funding to meet April 24 in Dover; 03/04/2018 – DOVER SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 24%; 26/03/2018 – Delaware AG: DigiGirlz Returns to Wilmington University’s Dover Campus, May 8, 2018; 09/05/2018 – DOVER REPORTS DISTRIBUTION OF SHRS OF APERGY TO HOLDERS; 26/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER’S PLAN TO SEPARATE APERGY INTO A STANDALONE PUBLIC COMPANY IS ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION IN EARLY MAY 2018; 20/03/2018 – DOVER NAMES RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT, CEO; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q EPS 84c; 26/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hallmark Lighting/; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 04/05/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Kbr Inc (KBR) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 184,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.51% . The hedge fund held 4.91M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.79M, up from 4.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kbr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $24.78. About 1.21 million shares traded or 6.13% up from the average. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 36.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 25/04/2018 – KBR Completes Debt-Only Refinancing With $2.15 B Credit Facility; 26/03/2018 – Platts: KBR, Anton Oil to win management contracts at Iraq’s Majnoon oil field; 19/04/2018 – KBR Acquires Carillion’s Aspire Defence Interests; 21/03/2018 – KBR INC – NAVAL GROUP ENGAGES KBR FOR AUSTRALIA’S FUTURE SUBMARINE FACILITY DESIGN SERVICES SUBCONTRACT; 25/04/2018 – KBR INC – EXPECTS TO RESUME A LOWERING OF ITS GROSS DEBT TO EBITDA LEVERAGE RATIO OVER TIME; 30/04/2018 – KBR: Project in Saudi Arabia Expected to Continue Through to Facility’s Start-Up in 2025; 17/05/2018 – KBR Declares Dividend of $0.08; 07/05/2018 – KBR INC – ESTIMATED REVENUE WITH CONTRACT MODIFICATION TO BE BOOKED INTO BACKLOG OF UNFILLED ORDERS FOR KBR’S GOVERNMENT SERVICES BUSINESS SEGMENT; 19/03/2018 – KBRwyle Helps Navy Expand Battlespace with New $69M Contract; 14/03/2018 – KBR Booked $42M Contract for UK Defence Ministry into 4Q Government Services Business Order Backlo

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varex Imaging Corp by 301,206 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $35.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) by 50,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,642 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold KBR shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 132.07 million shares or 2.62% less from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.91M were reported by Pzena Invest Lc. 292,846 were reported by Ny State Teachers Retirement System. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus reported 0% stake. Sageworth owns 0% invested in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) for 1,811 shares. Cornerstone Advisors invested in 63 shares or 0% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 439,322 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gru One Trading LP accumulated 8,957 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas-based Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.04% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Benjamin F Edwards & Communication owns 460 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 7,660 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bailard has 0.03% invested in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Metropolitan Life Insurance Comm Ny reported 3,352 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership has 857,012 shares. Shelton Management invested in 0.04% or 200 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Fil Ltd accumulated 16 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 243,527 shares. Moreover, Moors And Cabot Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 6,956 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 12,109 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pension reported 213,879 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt Inc holds 800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets invested in 0.16% or 202,602 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc stated it has 700,758 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. Moreover, Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). James Invest Research holds 77 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 217,766 shares. Us National Bank De reported 162,603 shares. Kistler reported 0% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Patten & Patten Inc Tn has 2,950 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.52 million for 14.40 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.