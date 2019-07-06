Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Has Boosted Its Finisar Corp. (FNSR) Stake; As Howard Hughes (HHC) Valuation Declined, Westwood Holdings Group Has Lifted Holding by $335,500

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 50.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 3,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,115 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, up from 6,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $130.08. About 301,552 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc increased its stake in Finisar Corp. (FNSR) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc bought 70,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 483,284 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.20M, up from 412,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Finisar Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.21. About 987,910 shares traded. Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) has risen 37.35% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 20; 15/05/2018 – Pioneer Investment Management Exits Position in Finisar; 08/03/2018 – Finisar Sees 4Q Rev $300M-$320M; 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Rev $332.4M; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL ADDED FNSR, PETX IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – FINISAR 3Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 23C; 21/05/2018 – Finisar (FNSR) Gains on Positive Win Chatter; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Netflix’s Halo, Finisar’s Dismal Report, Big Blue’s View — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Finisar Sees 4Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 15c; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s First 400G QSFP-DD Active Optical Cable and Transceivers for Switching and Routing Applications

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 11,908 shares to 74,247 shares, valued at $21.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 29,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423,066 shares, and cut its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (NYSE:RPAI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth accumulated 55 shares or 0% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.04% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) or 75,561 shares. Connecticut-based Cardinal Capital Lc Ct has invested 1.55% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 8,125 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability has 91,555 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 2,617 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Ar Asset Management has 4,100 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Aew Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.84% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Maltese Mgmt Llc owns 118,000 shares. Levin Strategies LP invested 0.03% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 2,100 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.02% or 436,191 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold FNSR shares while 63 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 124.12 million shares or 18.10% more from 105.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Invest Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) for 30,649 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) for 341,149 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 1.19% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 371,900 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0% or 280 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 96,811 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Gamco Et Al reported 0% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.05% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 8,715 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 0.01% or 77,068 shares. Carroll Financial Inc has 0% invested in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) for 1 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). 62 are held by Focused Wealth Management Incorporated.

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $762.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apergy Corp. by 110,237 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $42.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

