Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Has Boosted Its Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Stake; Synacor (SYNC) Sentiment Is 1.56

Synacor Inc (SYNC) investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.42, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 14 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 9 sold and decreased holdings in Synacor Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 9.64 million shares, down from 9.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Synacor Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 8 New Position: 6.

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc increased Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) stake by 4.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc acquired 276,940 shares as Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)’s stock rose 4.18%. The Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc holds 6.04M shares with $153.37 million value, up from 5.76M last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now has $18.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.45. About 3.32 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 02/04/2018 – GreenSky is Also Considering Another Private Share Sale Instead of a Listing; 21/05/2018 – Combined Fifth Third Bancorp-MB Fincial to Have 20% Shr of Middle Market Relationships in Chicago, Ranking 2nd; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp’s quarterly profit more than doubles; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – DEAL FOR VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $4.7 BLN; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $23M, EST. $77.2M; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp to Merge With MB Financial in Transaction Valued at Approximately $4.7B; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – AT QTR-END TIER 1 COMMON RATIO WAS 10.82 PCT VS 10.76 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 48C; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp to Merge with MB Financial, Inc. Creating a Leading Retail and Commercial Franchise in the Attractive; 21/05/2018 – MB Financial/Fifth Third in spring deal talks

More notable recent Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Fifth Third Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:FITB) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fifth Third sees achieving renewable power goal early – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Valley National (VLY) Gets Regulatory Nod for Oritani Deal – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How The Parts Add Up: IAT Targets $51 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) holds 24,166 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts Corp accumulated 104,681 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Linscomb & Williams stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Fsi Lc reported 297,091 shares or 8.09% of all its holdings. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv reported 102,568 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 13,274 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 10.64M are owned by Northern Corporation. Natixis LP holds 173,944 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment has invested 0.02% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Washington National Bank & Trust has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Pennsylvania reported 0.01% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Crawford Investment Counsel Inc reported 0.01% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Meeder Asset Management Inc accumulated 251,419 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp invested 0.01% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Century invested 0.02% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Among 8 analysts covering Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Fifth Third Bancorp has $3400 highest and $3000 lowest target. $31.75’s average target is 20.04% above currents $26.45 stock price. Fifth Third Bancorp had 15 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Wedbush. Wood upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) rating on Thursday, April 4. Wood has “Outperform” rating and $32 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of FITB in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 24. Wells Fargo maintained Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) rating on Tuesday, June 4. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $3100 target. UBS maintained the shares of FITB in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating.

More notable recent Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Colfax to Gain from Strong End Markets & Buyouts Amid Risks – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “All You Need to Know About Harley-Davidson’s 2020 Update – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pentair (PNR) Down 7% Year to Date: Will it Bounce Back? – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AptarGroup’s Deal With Loop Offers Durable Packaging Solution – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Vishay Expands Passive Component Offerings With New Resistors – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Synacor, Inc. operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises. The company has market cap of $52.65 million. It enables its clients to provide their clients engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation. It currently has negative earnings. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its clients to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers.