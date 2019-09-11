Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Has Boosted Its Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Position; Cohen & Steers Decreased Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Position

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc increased Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) stake by 4.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc acquired 276,940 shares as Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)’s stock rose 4.18%. The Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc holds 6.04 million shares with $153.37M value, up from 5.76 million last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now has $18.87B valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.7. About 4.10M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP SEES RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF $300 MLN AFTER-TAX RELATED TO MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – FOR COST SAVINGS, PERSONNEL REDUCTIONS TO OCCUR PREDOMINANTLY IN NON-CLIENT FACING ROLES; 15/03/2018 – Fifth Third Names Christopher J. Bell President of Insurance Services; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD EXPECTS DEAL TO CLOSE BY YEAR END – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MB Financial, Inc. Acquisition; 21/05/2018 – Combined Fifth Third Bancorp-MB Fincial to Have 20% Shr of Middle Market Relationships in Chicago, Ranking 2nd; 21/03/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent; 24/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 69-24 IN FAVOR OF CONFIRMING FORMER BANKER JELENA MCWILLIAMS TO LEAD FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION; 19/03/2018 – Jude Schramm to Lead Fifth Third Bancorp Technology Organization; 19/03/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Introduces Card-free ATMs

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) stake by 1.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 13,572 shares as Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)’s stock declined 1.37%. The Cohen & Steers Inc holds 757,042 shares with $104.36 million value, down from 770,614 last quarter. Federal Realty Investment Trust now has $9.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $136.2. About 179,033 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 7.82% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FRT News: 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST MAINTAINS 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Rev $225.4M; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.52; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q EPS 81c; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INV. TRUST REGISTERS 848,390 SHRS FOR HOLDERS; 20/04/2018 DJ Federal Realty Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRT); 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Net $61.2M; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Analysts await Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 1.27% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.58 per share. FRT’s profit will be $113.79M for 21.28 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Federal Realty Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Federal Realty Investment Trust has $14200 highest and $13400 lowest target. $141.50’s average target is 3.89% above currents $136.2 stock price. Federal Realty Investment Trust had 6 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy” on Thursday, September 5. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, May 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold FRT shares while 120 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 66.04 million shares or 0.13% more from 65.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential holds 0.06% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) or 263,352 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corp, a Japan-based fund reported 96,276 shares. Capital Growth Management Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 255,000 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 0.01% or 34,026 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett & Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 450 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0% or 5,918 shares. Natixis invested in 0.01% or 7,524 shares. Transamerica Financial Advsr Incorporated holds 0.01% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) or 8 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.07% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Lord Abbett And Lc holds 0.09% or 187,800 shares. Yorktown Mngmt & stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Northern Trust owns 1.27 million shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 2,555 shares. 390 were reported by Pinebridge Limited Partnership. Metropolitan Life Com Ny accumulated 0.03% or 329,113 shares.

Cohen & Steers Inc increased Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) stake by 437,229 shares to 6.71M valued at $324.99M in 2019Q1. It also upped Invitation Homes Inc stake by 9.29 million shares and now owns 47.31 million shares. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation (ARDC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.74, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Finance owns 1.90M shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.13% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) or 175,082 shares. Ohio-based Hengehold Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.07% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Andra Ap accumulated 255,100 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 25,536 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Monetary Management Group holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. The Missouri-based Parkside Comml Bank And Tru has invested 0.02% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Olstein Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). 17,522 were reported by Vident Advisory. Manchester Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3,462 shares. Prudential Financial has 0.14% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 3.23M shares. Denali Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.77% or 467,500 shares in its portfolio. National Pension Ser reported 0.08% stake. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 1,240 shares. Kentucky-based Hl Fin Serv Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $103,720 activity. $103,720 worth of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) shares were bought by Bayh Evan.

Among 8 analysts covering Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Fifth Third Bancorp has $3400 highest and $3000 lowest target. $31.75’s average target is 14.62% above currents $27.7 stock price. Fifth Third Bancorp had 15 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. The stock of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. The rating was upgraded by Wood to “Outperform” on Thursday, April 4. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Barclays Capital maintained Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 4 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Wedbush.