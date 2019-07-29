Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Cut Position in Franklin Resources (BEN) by $2.56 Million; As Viacom New (VIAB) Shares Declined, Permit Capital Upped Its Stake by $700,000

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 77,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.84 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.14M, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.96. About 2.16 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 1.07% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 16/05/2018 – Macron’s Reforms No Lure for Franklin Templeton After Italy Bet; 07/03/2018 – MOVES- Stanhope, Franklin Templeton, SocGen; 22/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEN); 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton hires Invesco exec as head of EMEA ETF sales; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES, REPORTS AUM $737.5B AT MARCH 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (“EMF”) Announces Results of the Reconvened Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Discovery Adds Credit Suisse; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON BUYS DATA SCIENCE INVESTMENT FIRM RANDOM; 04/04/2018 – Suzanne E. Kline Joins Fiduciary Trust as Regional Managing Director for Northern California

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 285,600 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02 million, up from 260,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 2.67 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 25/04/2018 – Viacom 2Q Net $266M; 09/04/2018 – Lorraine Hack Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner; 25/04/2018 – Viacom 2Q Cont Ops EPS 64c; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Shari Redstone concession may help revive CBS-Viacom merger talks; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS has submitted big for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves,; 13/03/2018 – Brian Schwartz: Sources close to $CBS- $VIAB tell me conversations between both special committees about a potential merger are; 11/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Redstone weighs CBS-Viacom merger with or without Moonves; 17/05/2018 – CBS and Viacom better off with other suitors than a forced marriage: Analyst; 17/05/2018 – CBS SAYS BOARD DECISION ON DIVIDEND IS SUBJECT TO DELAWARE COURT APPROVAL -STATEMENT; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 41,580 are owned by Raymond James Finance Ser Advisors. Lesa Sroufe And Co owns 2.66% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 93,740 shares. Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.1% or 69,960 shares. Ally Financial reported 0.88% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 997 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cap Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Wi reported 263,927 shares. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 35,923 shares. Missouri-based Commerce Bancorp has invested 0.02% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). First Hawaiian Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Barclays Plc owns 1.74M shares. Howe & Rusling Incorporated has invested 0.34% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Boyar Asset Inc has invested 0.54% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Winslow Asset Incorporated invested in 0.2% or 28,779 shares.

