Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Cut Franklin Resources (BEN) Stake By $1.86 Million; Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) Had 6 Analysts Last Week

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) stake by 2.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 54,603 shares as Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN)’s stock declined 4.14%. The Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc holds 1.79M shares with $62.32 million value, down from 1.84 million last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now has $14.25B valuation. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $28.29. About 2.23 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Balanced Adds Mattel; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 16/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON SOLD ABOUT 1.2 TRLN WON OF KTBS ON THURSDAY, FRIDAY COMBINED; 14/03/2018 – Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (“TEI”) Announces Distribution; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton hires Invesco exec as head of EMEA ETF sales; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Biotech Adds Nektar, Exits Tesaro; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q Rev $1.62B; 15/03/2018 – Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Distribution; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk

Among 7 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Fiserv has $13100 highest and $7100 lowest target. $116.25’s average target is 11.77% above currents $104.01 stock price. Fiserv had 15 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo initiated the shares of FISV in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. On Thursday, September 5 the stock rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight”. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, July 31 by Deutsche Bank. See Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) latest ratings:

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 13.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BEN’s profit will be $342.50M for 10.40 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Fiduciary Trust Continues Expanding New York Office, Adding Jennifer McCarthy as Trust Counsel and Managing Director – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan upgrades Franklin Resources to neutral – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Franklin Templeton adds to its active fixed income ETF line – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Templeton model portfolios debut on Morgan Stanley MAPS platform – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold BEN shares while 148 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 244.58 million shares or 3.20% more from 237.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs Inc owns 13,665 shares. Freestone Cap Hldg Lc holds 0.13% or 151,345 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Com reported 7,172 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 124,823 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bartlett Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 831 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 142 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 166,471 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Centurylink Invest Mgmt owns 22,123 shares. Van Eck Associate owns 662 shares. 3,205 were accumulated by Qs Investors Limited Liability Company. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 3,000 shares. Heartland Advsr holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 131,714 shares. Insight 2811 accumulated 15,900 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Lc has 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Franklin Resources has $35 highest and $3200 lowest target. $34’s average target is 20.18% above currents $28.29 stock price. Franklin Resources had 6 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, September 12 by JP Morgan. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) rating on Monday, April 15. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $35 target.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Excited About Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) 38% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Fiserv (FISV) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fiserv’s Incredible Run Is Not Over – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Canaccord out bullish on Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $104.01. About 2.81M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…