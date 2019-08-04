Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Cut Franklin Resources (BEN) Position as Shares Declined; Schaller Investment Group Position in Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Trimmed by $1.31 Million

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 261,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% . The hedge fund held 3.54M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.57 million, down from 3.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.19. About 197,011 shares traded or 37.30% up from the average. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has declined 44.05% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBK News: 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Book Value Per Common Share Increased to $3.99 as of March 31; 24/05/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Assets Up by 26% to $2.5B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Republic First Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBK); 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Deposits Up by 23%, to $2.1B; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 02/04/2018 Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp 1Q EPS 3c; 11/05/2018 – Spruce House Investment Mgmt LLC Exits Republic First Bancorp; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Total Assets Were $2.5 Billion as of March 31

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 77,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 1.84M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.14 million, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.44. About 4.25M shares traded or 52.44% up from the average. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Small-Mid Cap Adds Elior Group; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources Second-Quarter Net Profit Rises 5.3%; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton, SocGen, Mercuria; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Japan Adds Ono Pharma, Cuts MUFG; 26/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Growth Euro Adds Advance Auto; 16/05/2018 – Macron No Messiah as Franklin Templeton Bets on Poland Instead; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources: Repurchase Program Not Subject to Expiration Date; 25/04/2018 – Malaysia should look beyond ringgit to draw Chinese to sukuk market – Franklin Templeton

Since April 26, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $175,422 activity. $7,500 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) was bought by Jacobs Lisa R.. 10,000 shares were bought by MADONNA HARRY, worth $51,017 on Tuesday, May 21. WILDSTEIN HARRIS also bought $24,850 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) on Thursday, May 16. 5,000 shares were bought by Spevak Barry, worth $24,167 on Wednesday, May 15. Flocco Theodore J JR also bought $24,342 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) on Wednesday, May 15.

