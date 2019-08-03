Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Boosted Its Finisar Corp. (FNSR) Position by $1.63 Million; Maple Capital Management Has Boosted Holding in Marathon Pete (MPC) by $802,400 as Stock Price Declined

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc increased its stake in Finisar Corp. (FNSR) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc bought 70,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.04% . The institutional investor held 483,284 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.20M, up from 412,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Finisar Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $22.77. About 839,123 shares traded. Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) has risen 39.73% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Rev $332.4M; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Finisar’s Dismal Report, Netflix’s Halo, Big Blue’s Missing Timeline — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Yusuf Hameed, MD: $ACIA $LITE $FNSR Exclusive: U.S. bans American companies from selling to China’s ZTE; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s First 400G QSFP-DD Active Optical Cable and Transceivers for Switching and Routing Applications at OFC 2018; 21/03/2018 – Finisar Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 09/04/2018 – FINISAR NAMES TODD SWANSON AS COO; 05/04/2018 – Jon Najarian: rumor earlier in the week about a deal with sensor for $AAPL, today $MS raised $FNSR to Overweight from Equal; 08/03/2018 – FINISAR 3Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 23C; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 20; 08/03/2018 – FINISAR SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 9.0C TO 15C, EST. 21.3C

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 39.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 13,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 47,638 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, up from 34,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 5.01 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 28/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 4 MPC MEMBERS VOTED FOR CUT; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – STORES ARE LOCATED PRIMARILY IN SYRACUSE, ROCHESTER & BUFFALO MARKETS IN NEW YORK AND OPERATE UNDER EXPRESS MART BRAND; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CEO GARY HEMINGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor in Biggest Oil Refining Deal; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS BREXIT UNCERTAINTY IS HAVING A DAMPENING EFFECT ON SOME OF THE ECONOMY; 16/03/2018 – POLISH MPC RESISTING EXTERNAL `PRESSURE’ ON RATES: KROPIWNICKI; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 23/05/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES GILBERT, AZ WATER RESOURCE MPC UTILITY SYSTEM; 03/04/2018 – New-Look Nigerian MPC May Make the Same Rates Call as Before; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 3 MPC MEMBERS VOTE FOR UNCHANGED

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $762.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dover Corp. (NYSE:DOV) by 24,997 shares to 157,188 shares, valued at $14.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold FNSR shares while 63 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 124.12 million shares or 18.10% more from 105.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 3.91M shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd has invested 0.02% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Verity Asset Inc reported 0.77% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Parkside State Bank & reported 734 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Advisors Capital Limited Liability has 0.24% invested in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Qs Invsts Llc reported 110,390 shares. Franklin Res Inc reported 0.03% stake. Fmr Ltd Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 181,348 shares. Geode Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.45M shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The has invested 0% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Capital Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 0.33% stake. State Street has invested 0.01% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Aqr Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 166,821 shares. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Co reported 83,800 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk holds 0.14% or 611,284 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Company owns 1.28 million shares. Dimensional Fund Lp accumulated 8.54 million shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 20,907 shares. 4,998 were reported by Haverford Tru. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership holds 1.67% or 317,760 shares in its portfolio. Seabridge holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 500 shares. 4,022 are held by Dorsey & Whitney Trust Limited Liability Corp. Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Management Ltd Partnership invested 0.31% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Wade G W And has 7,346 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Brigade Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 1.83% or 489,650 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners has 0.03% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 12,073 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Boston Advisors Ltd Llc owns 214,376 shares. 127,850 were accumulated by Norinchukin Comml Bank The.

