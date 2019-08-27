Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Stock Value Rose While Welch Group Has Cut by $754,650 Its Stake; Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Stake In Saia (SAIA) Was Has Increased

Welch Group Llc decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc sold 9,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 355,931 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.80M, down from 365,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $88.39. About 1.27M shares traded or 31.69% up from the average. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires A.J. Amer Agency, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Net $239.2M; 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Integrity Transportation Insurance Agency, LLC; 09/04/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS INTEGRITY TRANSPORTATION INSURANCE; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS A.J. AMER AGENCY,; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Doesn’t Disclose Financial Terms of Deal; 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Hold Special Conference Call To Discuss New Accounting Standard; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ. REV. $1,192.7M; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; NO TERMS

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Saia Inc. (SAIA) by 172.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 11,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.63% . The institutional investor held 18,590 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 6,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Saia Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $79.5. About 183,078 shares traded. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has risen 4.02% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q REV. $393M, EST. $383.0M; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q Rev $392.8M; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q EPS 80C, EST. 72C; 05/04/2018 – Saia to Relocate New Jersey Terminal; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Saia Inc. 1Q Net Income Doubles; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q EPS 80c; 01/05/2018 – Saia Opens Second Seattle-area Terminal; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold AJG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter Trust reported 0.04% stake. Jefferies Grp Lc reported 6,002 shares stake. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 3,223 shares. 7,800 were accumulated by Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com holds 0.1% or 5,810 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Limited Company has 5,980 shares. Vanguard Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Co has 0.23% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Vident Investment Advisory Lc invested in 0.02% or 5,770 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.05% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) or 298,059 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 837,611 shares. 6,342 are owned by Mirae Asset Investments Co Ltd. First Hawaiian Financial Bank has invested 0% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 171,043 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 374,295 shares.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12 million and $908.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 23,652 shares to 375,288 shares, valued at $25.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 6,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG).

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 5.13% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.78 per share. AJG’s profit will be $152.58 million for 26.95 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.15% EPS growth.