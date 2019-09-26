Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Stake Has Upped by Aviva Plc; Pt Telekom Indonesia Adr (TLK) Stake Has Increased by Thomas White International Ltd

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 18,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 86,616 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.59M, up from 68,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $89.19. About 15,009 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q EPS $1.26; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q REV. $1.20B; 18/05/2018 – Insurance firm Arthur J. Gallagher monitoring U.S. exit from Iran deal; 12/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Palmer Atlantic Insurance for Undisclosed Terms; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS RISK SERVICES (NW); 19/04/2018 – DJ Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AJG); 10/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – SIGNED A DEAL TO BUY 100% OF EQUITY INTERESTS OF PRONTO HOLDCO; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS A.J. AMER AGENCY,; 10/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Pronto Insurance; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.30

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Pt Telekom Indonesia Adr (TLK) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 34,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.34% . The institutional investor held 208,183 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09M, up from 173,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Pt Telekom Indonesia Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $30.68. About 29,231 shares traded. Perusahaan Perseroan (NYSE:TLK) has risen 12.50% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.50% the S&P500.

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $567.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,450 shares to 4,310 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:IBN) by 462,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,041 shares, and cut its stake in Vinci Sa Adr (VCISY).

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 29,398 shares to 196,647 shares, valued at $44.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,881 shares, and cut its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.4 in 2019Q1.