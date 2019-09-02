Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Shareholder Capital Returns Management Has Decreased Position by $1.56 Million as Share Value Rose; Pg&E (PCG) Share Value Declined While Knighthead Capital Management Has Lifted by $168.84 Million Its Position

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The hedge fund held 78,550 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, down from 98,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $90.71. About 1.21 million shares traded or 23.46% up from the average. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Hold Special Conference Call To Discuss New Accounting Standard; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY PARTNERS- ONE OF ITS AFFILIATED FUNDS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL PRONTO HOLDCO LLC TO RISK PLACEMENT SERVICES INC; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181273: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.; Palladium Equity Partners IV, L.P; 25/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Regular Second Quarter Dividend; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – AJG Capital Completes Construction and Sales of Newton Gardens Condominium in the Heart of the Village of Westbury; 09/04/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS INTEGRITY TRANSPORTATION INSURANCE; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO AJG; 18/05/2018 – Insurance firm Arthur J. Gallagher monitoring U.S. exit from Iran deal; 18/05/2018 – INSURANCE BROKER ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO SAYS COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR DEVELOPMENTS ON U.S. WITHDRAWAL FROM IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1986.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 9.93M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 10.43M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.69 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 5.23M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM; 26/04/2018 – CPUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS WERE $0.91 PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – PG&E’S DIABLO CANYON 2 NUKE REACTOR RAISED TO 7% FROM 0%: NRC; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 03/20/2018 01:57 PM; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP-3 SEPARATE FILINGS REQUESTING TO PASS ALONG ABOUT $325 MLN/ YEAR IN FEDERAL TAX SAVINGS FROM FEDERAL TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT FOR 2018, 2019; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/25/2018 12:43 PM; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 02:05 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS NOT PROVIDING EPS GUIDANCE ON N. CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 2.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.78 per share. AJG’s profit will be $144.25M for 28.35 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold AJG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc accumulated 175,587 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). British Columbia Management Corporation owns 71,923 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc invested in 0.05% or 442,820 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa accumulated 6,050 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 99,735 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory accumulated 106,879 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tru Co Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 845 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Grp Ltd Liability Corp, Nebraska-based fund reported 5,810 shares. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 1.19M shares. Ftb Advsr owns 2,962 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 99,104 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 0% or 6,262 shares. Alley Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 52,196 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Services Automobile Association has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

