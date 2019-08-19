Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Shareholder Weatherstone Capital Management Trimmed Stake; Maple Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) as Valuation Rose

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 1,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 33,808 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36M, up from 32,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $245.65. About 1.35 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Rev $55.19B; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 65.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 5,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 3,049 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238,000, down from 8,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $90.86. About 182,698 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 02/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS CLEARPOINT FINL; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q EPS $1.26; 29/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Thomas Costello Insurance Agency, Inc; 29/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF THE TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Net $239.2M; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Doesn’t Disclose Financial Terms of Deal; 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO GALLAGHER; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 29/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires McGregor & Associates

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold AJG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.07% stake. Charter Trust reported 4,517 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc holds 7,157 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0.44% or 175,587 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 36,469 shares. 297,336 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. 504,551 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru. Investec Asset Ltd stated it has 131,945 shares. Moreover, Trexquant LP has 0.06% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 10,687 shares. Whittier accumulated 33,016 shares. Savant Cap Lc reported 3,073 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 7,196 shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 260 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has 22,871 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 345 shares.

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 5.13% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.78 per share. AJG’s profit will be $152.57 million for 27.70 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.15% EPS growth.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25M and $425.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 70,878 shares to 306,550 shares, valued at $8.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 8,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,857 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

