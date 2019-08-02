Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Shareholder Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Cut Stake by $1.01 Million; Lsv Asset Management Decreased Old National Bancorp (ONB) Holding by $9.18 Million; Shares Rose

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 12,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 324,289 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.33 million, down from 337,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $89.53. About 333,464 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181273: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.; Palladium Equity Partners IV, L.P; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Doesn’t Disclose Financial Terms of Deal; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 29/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF THE TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 10/05/2018 – Palladium Equity Partners Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell Pronto Insurance to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co; 09/05/2018 – Investment News: Bill Kline out as head of Gallagher’s $55 billion retirement-plan aggregator; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO GALLAGHER; 18/05/2018 – Insurance firm Arthur J. Gallagher monitoring U.S. exit from Iran deal; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q REV. $1.20B; 12/03/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Old National Bancorp (ONB) by 39.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 574,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 871,408 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.29M, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Old National Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 279,712 shares traded. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has declined 9.46% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ONB News: 26/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp announces quarterly cash dividend; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 23/04/2018 – Old National reports record 1st quarter net income of $48.0 million, a 33% increase from a year ago; 23/04/2018 – Old National Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q EPS 31C; 24/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting; 08/03/2018 AIR T INC – ON MARCH 7, CONTRAIL AVIATION SUPPORT, LLC, PARTIALLY-OWNED UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO A NEW BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT WITH OLD NATIONAL BANK; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL BANCORP CITES ONGOING EFFICIENCY IMPROVEMENTS; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 157,043 shares to 6.42 million shares, valued at $517.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. by 107,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hurco Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold ONB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 109.71 million shares or 0.43% less from 110.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Jcsd Ltd has invested 2.67% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). North Star Management Corp has 0.01% invested in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) for 4,642 shares. Dubuque State Bank And Com stated it has 712 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Prtn stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) or 35,351 shares. 267,864 are held by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Parkside Finance Retail Bank And Trust reported 0% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Amalgamated Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Optimum Investment Advsrs invested in 5,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn accumulated 256,131 shares or 0% of the stock. Pitcairn has 15,083 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 112,272 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blair William And Company Il reported 30,000 shares stake. 423,405 were accumulated by Fj Mngmt Limited Liability Corp.

Analysts await Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.34 per share. ONB’s profit will be $58.53 million for 12.49 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Old National Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $604.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 34,375 shares to 152,245 shares, valued at $10.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,696 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold AJG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 132 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise holds 301,660 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Thomasville Bancorp reported 157,344 shares. Bp Public Ltd Company owns 23,000 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd has 0.02% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested 0% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Park National Oh holds 0.02% or 3,984 shares in its portfolio. Research reported 1,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 22,925 shares in its portfolio. Webster Bank N A, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,850 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 747,082 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Company Savings Bank owns 81,481 shares. Eagle Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 74,830 shares or 0.23% of the stock. St Germain D J Company invested in 4,195 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

