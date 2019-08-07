Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Stock Price Rose While Weatherstone Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $460,122; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder Cypress Funds Has Increased Its Position

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.02 million, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $365.6. About 466,641 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 07/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – WORK UNDER THE CONTRACT WILL BE PERFORMED AT CO’S FACILITIES IN DALLAS AND AT CO’S PRECISION FIRES CENTER OF EXCELLENCE IN ARKANSAS; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO HEWSON CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN EVENT; 20/04/2018 – ABS-CBN News Channel: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – MBDA DEUTSCHLAND, CO ANNOUNCED JV TO PURSUE NEXT GENERATION INTEGRATED AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM, FOR GERMAN BUNDESWEHR; 30/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN OPENS NEW FACILITY TO SUPPORT F-35 PRODUCTION; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – ACHIEVED QTR-END BACKLOG OF APPROXIMATELY $105 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Mission to the Moon: Stratasys Joins Forces with Lockheed Martin and PADT to Engineer Advanced 3D Printed Parts for NASA’s Orio; 08/03/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards’ Canadian Expertise to be Shared Internationally with Awarding of Lockheed Martin Canada Contract for New Z; 24/05/2018 – DoD: Lockheed Martin Pact Combines Multiple Purchases, Including Air Force and Marine Corps; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN COMMENTS FROM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 65.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 5,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 3,049 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238,000, down from 8,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $87.21. About 172,970 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 02/04/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS INTEGRITY TRANSPORTATION INSURANCE; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF CHESTER, ENGLAND-BASED RISK SERVICES (NW) LTD; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AJG); 29/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires McGregor & Associates; 12/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Palmer Atlantic Insurance Ltd; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ. REV. $1,192.7M; 12/04/2018 – Insurance broker Arthur J Gallagher to sponsor rugby in UK; 18/05/2018 – INSURANCE BROKER ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO SAYS COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR DEVELOPMENTS ON U.S. WITHDRAWAL FROM IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services (NW) Ltd

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 5.13% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.78 per share. AJG’s profit will be $158.99M for 26.59 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold AJG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Japan-based Norinchukin Bankshares The has invested 0.01% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Cubist Systematic Strategies has 175,587 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 89,623 shares. Crawford Counsel reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Ls Advisors Ltd Llc has 21,616 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Incorporated Oh invested in 0.03% or 33,615 shares. Everence Management stated it has 4,367 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust holds 980 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Assetmark reported 836 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Tci Wealth holds 0% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) or 48 shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 0.39% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). The New York-based State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Raymond James And Associates stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Kings Point stated it has 39,354 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Com owns 4,217 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Northeast Management has invested 0.4% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). The Florida-based Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.24% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Cornerstone Prns Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Utd Asset Strategies invested in 0.35% or 4,943 shares. Haverford reported 0.18% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,561 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 16,170 shares. Pacific Glob Invest Company reported 2,510 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. L & S Advsrs reported 0.22% stake. Griffin Asset Management invested 0.14% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Pennsylvania Trust Co holds 0.03% or 129,441 shares. The -based Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability reported 4,371 shares stake. Chatham Capital Inc reported 1.19% stake.

