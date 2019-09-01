Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Holder Welch Group Has Cut Its Stake; Franklin Street Advisors Has Increased Eog Resources (EOG) Position by $608,475

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 6.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 6,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 107,849 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.27M, up from 101,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $74.19. About 3.16M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Welch Group Llc decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc sold 9,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 355,931 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.80 million, down from 365,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $90.71. About 1.21 million shares traded or 23.46% up from the average. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 08/03/2018 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Net $239.2M; 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; NO TERMS; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO GALLAGHER; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY N PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO AJG; 12/04/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER – AGREED TO MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC BUSINESS, MARKETING PARTNERSHIP WITH 2018-19 SEASON AS OFFICIAL TITLE SPONSOR OF PREMIERSHIP RUGBY; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q REV. $1.20B; 12/04/2018 – Premiership Rugby and Gallagher Announce Multi-Year Title Sponsor Partnership; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires A.J. Amer Agency, Inc; 12/03/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $717.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 25,661 shares to 147,150 shares, valued at $8.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,393 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Com (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 5.13% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.78 per share. AJG’s profit will be $151.06 million for 27.66 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.15% EPS growth.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12 million and $908.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 44,101 shares to 179,509 shares, valued at $25.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A T & T Inc New (NYSE:T) by 152,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 787,993 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).