Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Holder Price T Rowe Associates Lowered Position; As Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Stock Value Declined, Birinyi Associates Has Decreased by $550,800 Its Holding

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, down from 11,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $126.32. About 1.12M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 65,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 460,985 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.38M, down from 526,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $88.81. About 446,681 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Rev $1.2B; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS RISK SERVICES (NW); 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Buys ClearPoint Financial; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q REV. $1.20B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AJG); 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services (NW) Ltd; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Formal Complaint Against Kansas City Power & Light by Arthur J. Chartrand; 02/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS CLEARPOINT FINL; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY N PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO AJG; 08/04/2018 – Chicago Cubs and Gallagher Announce “Gallagher Way”

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $238.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 740 shares to 14,458 shares, valued at $15.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $362.71 million for 14.55 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Forbes J M Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,182 shares. 47,435 are owned by Fjarde Ap. The Texas-based Automobile Association has invested 0.02% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Artemis Inv Management Llp has 6,367 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 1,490 shares. Jnba Financial Advsrs holds 16 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance has 0.08% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 30,081 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.08% or 39,069 shares. Brinker Capital reported 15,856 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 2.71M are owned by Boston Prtnrs. Fifth Third Bank & Trust reported 0.13% stake. 32,481 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Lifeplan Gp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Covalent Limited Liability Co invested in 40,600 shares or 12.05% of the stock. Rosenbaum Jay D accumulated 3,495 shares or 1.02% of the stock.

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 2.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.78 per share. AJG’s profit will be $148.86M for 27.75 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold AJG shares while 164 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 147.24 million shares or 1.82% more from 144.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Management, New York-based fund reported 944 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). 30,839 are owned by Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct. Westfield Capital Lp invested in 0.84% or 1.28M shares. Blair William & Il owns 72,236 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hm Payson & Comm holds 0% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 414 shares. Somerset accumulated 8,331 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Inc reported 4,848 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.02% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Bb&T Corp has invested 0.04% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Park Oh stated it has 3,784 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Hawaii-based C M Bidwell & Associates has invested 0% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Motco reported 0% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $712.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 3.03M shares to 11.62M shares, valued at $1.79 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sure (NYSE:ASR) by 9,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 758,469 shares, and has risen its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).