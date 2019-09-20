Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Position Has Increased by Capital Returns Management Llc; Aflac (AFL) Position Held by Buckingham Asset Management Llc

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 68.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 19,298 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, up from 11,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 2.53 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aflac (A3 senior debt) With Stable Outlook; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M; 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 95.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The hedge fund held 153,550 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45M, up from 78,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $89. About 505,482 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 28/03/2018 – Survey by U.S. Pollster Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates Shows High Approval Rating for Aliyev Ahead of Presidential Election; 02/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS CLEARPOINT FINL; 09/05/2018 – Investment News: Bill Kline out as head of Gallagher’s $55 billion retirement-plan aggregator; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q REV. $1.20B; 12/04/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER – AGREED TO MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC BUSINESS, MARKETING PARTNERSHIP WITH 2018-19 SEASON AS OFFICIAL TITLE SPONSOR OF PREMIERSHIP RUGBY; 10/05/2018 – Palladium Equity Partners Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell Pronto Insurance to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co; 16/04/2018 – AJG Capital Completes Construction and Sales of Newton Gardens Condominium in the Heart of the Village of Westbury; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires A.J. Amer Agency, Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AJG); 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Hold Special Conference Call To Discuss New Accounting Standard

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold AFL shares while 315 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 455.37 million shares or 3.47% less from 471.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 13,400 are held by Montgomery Invest Management. Trustmark Fincl Bank Department stated it has 2,510 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 248,749 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested 0.01% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Palladium Prtn Limited Liability stated it has 56,275 shares. Edgestream Prtn Lp invested in 6,060 shares. Girard Prtnrs Limited holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 14,236 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Aviva Pcl accumulated 0.1% or 275,438 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 61,190 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr Inc owns 0.08% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 392,739 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Ltd Co has 0.12% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 321,988 shares. Nomura invested in 22,640 shares. Wms Ptnrs Lc stated it has 9,730 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has 0.16% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $920.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 6,827 shares to 31,994 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 3,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,333 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aflac sees Japan Post channel sales down as much as 50% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Aflac Incorporated’s (NYSE:AFL) ROE Of 11% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “The Insider: Peach Bowl donates $20M to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $175.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 4,287 shares to 82,879 shares, valued at $15.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Indty Ltd Cayman by 18,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,703 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

More notable recent Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Allied Insurance Brokers – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Global insurance co. grows Houston-area presence with acquisition of local firm – Houston Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Arthur J. Gallagher acquires RGA Group – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires University Services Business of Garnett-Powers & Associates Insurance Services, Inc. – PRNewswire” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Arthur J. Gallagher acquires Andrew Insurance Associates – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.