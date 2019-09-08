Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

We are comparing Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) and Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.47 0.00 Solid Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Galectin Therapeutics Inc. and Solid Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Galectin Therapeutics Inc. and Solid Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -202.7% Solid Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -60.2%

Liquidity

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 and a Quick Ratio of 8.3. Competitively, Solid Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7 and has 7 Quick Ratio. Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Solid Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. and Solid Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Solid Biosciences Inc. 2 0 1 2.33

$11 is Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 191.78%. Competitively Solid Biosciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $7.33, with potential downside of -26.85%. Based on the results given earlier, Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Solid Biosciences Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 15.9% of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. shares and 60.3% of Solid Biosciences Inc. shares. About 18% of Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 17.8% of Solid Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galectin Therapeutics Inc. -5.13% -8.64% -14.94% -24.8% -25.7% 7.87% Solid Biosciences Inc. 23.23% 9.56% -39.75% -77.48% -85.08% -78.62%

For the past year Galectin Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Solid Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Solid Biosciences Inc.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor (GR-MD-02), a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in developing GM-CT-01, which is in pre-clinical development state for the treatment of cardiac and vascular fibrosis, as well as focuses on developing GR-MD-02 for the treatment of psoriasis. The company, through its collaborative joint venture, Galectin Sciences, LLC with SBH Sciences, Inc., is also involved in the research and development of small organic molecule inhibitors of galectin-3 for oral administration. The company was formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2011. Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

Solid Biosciences Inc. engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. The company's product candidates also comprise SB-001, a monoclonal antibody to reduce fibrosis and inflammation. In addition, it is developing soft wearable assistive devices that have functional and therapeutic benefits to DMD patients. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.