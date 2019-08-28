Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (GALT) Reaches $3.17 After 9.00% Up Move; ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO LTD. ORD (ZHUZF) SI Decreased By 40.53%

The stock of Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.67% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.17. About 102,374 shares traded. Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) has declined 25.70% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GALT News: 29/03/2018 – Galectin Therapeutics 2017 Loss $17.5M; 14/05/2018 – GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS TO STUDY GR-MD-02 FOR NASH CIRRHOSIS; 12/04/2018 – Galectin Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Galectin Therapeutics 2017 Loss/Shr 49c; 14/05/2018 – GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS PROCEEDS TO PHASE 3 DEVELOPMENT OF GR-MD-; 16/04/2018 – Galectin Therapeutics Late-Breaker Presentation at The International Liver Congress Reinforces and Extends the Positive Effects of GR-MD-02 in Patients With NASH Cirrhosis; 16/04/2018 – GALT:STUDY PATIENTS W/ NASH CIRRHOSIS W/OUT ESOPHAGEAL VARICES; 29/03/2018 – GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS – BELIEVES HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND CURRENTLY PLANNED OPS & RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES THROUGH AT LEAST MARCH 31, 2019; 11/05/2018 – Galectin Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 16/04/2018 – GALT: GR-MD-02 SHOWED STAT SIG IMPROVEMENT IN PORTAL PRESSUREThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $179.52 million company. It was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $3.46 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GALT worth $16.16M more.

Since April 5, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 insider sales for $20.44 million activity. Uihlein Richard E bought $100,972 worth of stock. On Friday, May 31 CALLICUTT JACK W bought $10,075 worth of Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) or 2,354 shares. FREEMAN KEVIN D bought $2,365 worth of Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) on Friday, April 5. LEWIS JOEL had bought 667 shares worth $3,214 on Friday, April 5. 3,033 Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) shares with value of $12,981 were bought by ELDRED KARY. OMENN GILBERT S bought 18,578 shares worth $79,514.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 10 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 6.26 million shares or 31.05% more from 4.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 19,352 shares. Northern Corporation invested in 0% or 89,771 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability owns 31,877 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Co holds 10,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd invested in 0.01% or 40,950 shares. Cutter & Brokerage Inc owns 56,800 shares. Bankshares Of America De reported 22,029 shares stake. 15,333 are held by Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Jefferies Group Ltd Co reported 26,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs invested 0.01% in Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT). Da Davidson & stated it has 754,355 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 23,450 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 102,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Co reported 0% in Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 188,691 shares in its portfolio.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The company has market cap of $179.52 million. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor , a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It also engages in developing GM-CT-01, which is in pre-clinical development state for the treatment of cardiac and vascular fibrosis, as well as focuses on developing GR-MD-02 for the treatment of psoriasis.

Among 2 analysts covering Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Galectin Therapeutics has $11 highest and $11 lowest target. $11’s average target is 247.00% above currents $3.17 stock price. Galectin Therapeutics had 3 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Thursday, March 7. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”.

