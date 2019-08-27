Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (GALT) Reaches $3.00 After 7.00% Down Move; STRAUMANN HOLDING AG NAMEN AKT SWITZERL (SAUHF) Shorts Up By 0.15%

STRAUMANN HOLDING AG NAMEN AKT SWITZERL (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) had an increase of 0.15% in short interest. SAUHF’s SI was 66,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.15% from 66,700 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 668 days are for STRAUMANN HOLDING AG NAMEN AKT SWITZERL (OTCMKTS:SAUHF)’s short sellers to cover SAUHF’s short positions. It closed at $786.15 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3. About 324,107 shares traded. Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) has declined 25.70% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GALT News: 19/03/2018 – Galectin Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 16/04/2018 – Galectin Therapeutics Late-Breaker Presentation at The International Liver Congress Reinforces and Extends the Positive Effects; 14/05/2018 – Galectin Therapeutics Proceeds to Phase 3 Development of GR-MD-02 for NASH Cirrhosis Following FDA Meeting; 14/05/2018 – GALECTIN PROCEEDS TO PHASE 3 DEVELOPMENT OF GR-MD-02; 15/05/2018 – GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS INC GALT.O : H.C. WAINWRIGHT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10; 11/05/2018 – Galectin Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 02/04/2018 – Galectin Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 11/05/2018 – GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS – HAS ENOUGH CASH TO FUND CURRENTLY PLANNED OPERATIONS, RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES THROUGH AT LEAST MARCH 31, 2019; 16/04/2018 – Galectin Therapeutics Late-Breaker Presentation at The International Liver Congress Reinforces and Extends the Positive Effects of GR-MD-02 in Patients With NASH Cirrhosis; 12/04/2018 – Galectin Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: TechnicalsThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $169.89 million company. It was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $2.79 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GALT worth $11.89 million less.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 10 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 6.26 million shares or 31.05% more from 4.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 7,584 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp invested in 56,915 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bancshares Of America Corporation De has 22,029 shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) for 58,977 shares. Cetera Advisor Llc reported 19,021 shares. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) for 444,569 shares. Cutter Co Brokerage holds 0.08% or 56,800 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Lc accumulated 279,748 shares. Northern Tru Corp has 0% invested in Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT). Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT). Lpl Limited Liability has invested 0% in Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT). Neuberger Berman Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) for 82,494 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 188,691 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc owns 10,000 shares.

Since April 5, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $20.44 million activity. Uihlein Richard E bought $100,972 worth of Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) on Friday, April 5. On Friday, May 31 LEWIS JOEL bought $54,994 worth of Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) or 12,849 shares. $39,102 worth of stock was bought by FREEMAN KEVIN D on Friday, May 31. 3,033 shares valued at $12,981 were bought by ELDRED KARY on Friday, May 31. Another trade for 18,578 shares valued at $79,514 was bought by OMENN GILBERT S. CALLICUTT JACK W had bought 2,354 shares worth $10,075.

Among 2 analysts covering Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Galectin Therapeutics has $11 highest and $11 lowest target. $11’s average target is 266.67% above currents $3 stock price. Galectin Therapeutics had 3 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) rating on Thursday, March 7. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $11 target. The rating was initiated by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The company has market cap of $169.89 million. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor , a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It also engages in developing GM-CT-01, which is in pre-clinical development state for the treatment of cardiac and vascular fibrosis, as well as focuses on developing GR-MD-02 for the treatment of psoriasis.

More notable recent Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Strong Buy Stocks for August 27th – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Galectin Therapeutics Reports Q2 2019 Financial Results and Provides Business Update – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Galectin Therapeutics Submits Phase 3 NASH-RX Protocol in Nash Cirrhosis to FDA – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Galectin holders file to offer up to 1.7M shares – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Straumann: There Is Plenty Of Growth Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lonza: Growth Might Not Be Priced In Yet – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Straumann Holding AG 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Straumann Holding AG ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yara International ASA ADR 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 08, 2018.