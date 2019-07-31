Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) is a company in the Drugs – Generic industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has 12.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 62.16% institutional ownership for its rivals. 6.3% of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.70% of all Drugs – Generic companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Galectin Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 770.70% -162.00% Industry Average 54.69% 70.90% 4.82%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Galectin Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Galectin Therapeutics Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 49.42M 90.37M 74.63

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.56 2.58 2.64

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $11, suggesting a potential upside of 190.24%. As a group, Drugs – Generic companies have a potential upside of 92.55%. Given Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 5.21% 7.06% 5.21% 1.46% 21.25% 41.4% Industry Average 10.21% 10.56% 28.18% 15.23% 36.19% 45.22%

For the past year Galectin Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2. Competitively, Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals have 5.66 and 5.25 for Current and Quick Ratio. Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Galectin Therapeutics Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 3.46 and its 246.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.68 which is 67.52% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors beat Galectin Therapeutics Inc.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor (GR-MD-02), a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in developing GM-CT-01, which is in pre-clinical development state for the treatment of cardiac and vascular fibrosis, as well as focuses on developing GR-MD-02 for the treatment of psoriasis. The company, through its collaborative joint venture, Galectin Sciences, LLC with SBH Sciences, Inc., is also involved in the research and development of small organic molecule inhibitors of galectin-3 for oral administration. The company was formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2011. Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.