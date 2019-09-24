Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT) and Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) and Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Drugs – Generic industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.47 0.00 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. 54 3.53 N/A 2.56 21.43

Demonstrates Galectin Therapeutics Inc. and Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Galectin Therapeutics Inc. and Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -202.7% Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 21.4% 14.7%

Risk & Volatility

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.97 beta, while its volatility is 197.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.4 which is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.3. The Current Ratio of rival Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.9. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. and Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 15.9% and 97.4%. About 18% of Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 11% are Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galectin Therapeutics Inc. -5.13% -8.64% -14.94% -24.8% -25.7% 7.87% Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.69% -3.16% 10.58% 31.56% -30.44% 36.16%

For the past year Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Galectin Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor (GR-MD-02), a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in developing GM-CT-01, which is in pre-clinical development state for the treatment of cardiac and vascular fibrosis, as well as focuses on developing GR-MD-02 for the treatment of psoriasis. The company, through its collaborative joint venture, Galectin Sciences, LLC with SBH Sciences, Inc., is also involved in the research and development of small organic molecule inhibitors of galectin-3 for oral administration. The company was formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2011. Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Its product candidates includes include EP-4104, a dantrolene sodium for exertional heat stroke; EGL-4104-C-1702, dantrolene sodium for drug induced hyperthermia; EP-5101 (pemetrexed) for lung cancer and mesothelioma; and EGL-5385-C-1701 (fulvestrant) for breast cancer. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.