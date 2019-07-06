Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT) and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Comparison side by side

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Drugs – Generic. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 1.08 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Galectin Therapeutics Inc. and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 770.7% -162% Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 3.46 beta means Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 246.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.35 which is 35.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 177.78% upside potential and an average price target of $11. Meanwhile, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $15, while its potential upside is 125.23%. The results provided earlier shows that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.7% and 0%. 6.3% are Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 5.21% 7.06% 5.21% 1.46% 21.25% 41.4% Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -33.71% -34.41% -34.66% -55.9% -42.51% -35.62%

For the past year Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has 41.4% stronger performance while Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -35.62% weaker performance.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor (GR-MD-02), a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in developing GM-CT-01, which is in pre-clinical development state for the treatment of cardiac and vascular fibrosis, as well as focuses on developing GR-MD-02 for the treatment of psoriasis. The company, through its collaborative joint venture, Galectin Sciences, LLC with SBH Sciences, Inc., is also involved in the research and development of small organic molecule inhibitors of galectin-3 for oral administration. The company was formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2011. Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations. It is also involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of branded pharmaceutical products primarily for central nervous system disorders and parasitic infections; and biosimilar products. In addition, the company offers licensed and owned, niche, and mature branded products, as well as a pipeline of 505(b)(2) products for various therapeutic areas that primarily includes Unithroid for endocrinologists and primary care physicians through a contracted salesforce. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a partnership agreement with MabXience S.L. for the development of Avastin, a biosimilar bevacizumab. The company has operations in North America, Asia, and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.