Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) Position Held by Laurion Capital Management Lp; As Dollar Gen New (DG) Share Price Rose, Confluence Wealth Management Raised Holding

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 182.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 3,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 5,713 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $682,000, up from 2,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $158.03. About 439,836 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics Inc (GALT) by 81.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 77,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.94% . The hedge fund held 171,543 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $877,000, up from 94,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Galectin Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.08M market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.076 during the last trading session, reaching $3.376. About 32,066 shares traded. Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) has declined 25.70% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GALT News: 05/03/2018 Galectin Therapeutics Announces Record Date and Annual Stockholders Meeting Date for 2018; 14/05/2018 – Galectin Therapeutics Proceeds to Phase 3 Development of GR-MD-02 for NASH Cirrhosis Following FDA Meeting; 29/03/2018 – GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS – BELIEVES HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND CURRENTLY PLANNED OPS & RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES THROUGH AT LEAST MARCH 31, 2019; 04/04/2018 – Galectin Therapeutics to Present Late-Breaker Oral Presentation at The International Liver Congress 2018; 14/05/2018 – GALECTIN PROCEEDS TO PHASE 3 DEVELOPMENT OF GR-MD-02; 16/04/2018 – GALT: GR-MD-02 SHOWED STAT SIG IMPROVEMENT IN PORTAL PRESSURE; 02/04/2018 – Galectin Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 14/05/2018 – GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS INC – TARGET POPULATION OF PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL WILL BE PATIENTS WITH NASH CIRRHOSIS WITHOUT ESOPHAGEAL VARICES; 16/04/2018 – Galectin Therapeutics Late-Breaker Presentation at The International Liver Congress Reinforces and Extends the Positive Effects of GR-MD-02 in Patients With NASH Cirrhosis; 19/03/2018 – Galectin Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright

Since April 5, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $20.44 million activity. FREEMAN KEVIN D bought $39,102 worth of stock. 12,849 shares were bought by LEWIS JOEL, worth $54,994 on Friday, May 31. Uihlein Richard E had bought 20,700 shares worth $99,851. Another trade for 3,033 shares valued at $12,981 was made by ELDRED KARY on Friday, May 31. 2,354 shares were bought by CALLICUTT JACK W, worth $10,075 on Friday, May 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold GALT shares while 10 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 6.26 million shares or 31.05% more from 4.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 60,754 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alpine Global Mgmt Lc reported 19,093 shares. 15,178 were reported by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Optimum holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 14,808 shares. Citigroup stated it has 58,373 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 102,500 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp has 56,915 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. New York-based Millennium Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT). Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 26,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Ltd (Trc) stated it has 7,584 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) for 595,501 shares. Cutter Company Brokerage stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT). Pnc Finance Services Group Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) for 47,164 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 174,391 shares.

More notable recent Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Galectin sets lower price in rights offering – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Strong Buy Stocks for August 27th – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AVEO Oncology Plunges on Delay in Filing Fotivda NDA With FDA – Nasdaq” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (GALT) in Focus: Stock Moves Up 8.84% – Tale of the Tape – NASDAQ” published on March 26, 2014 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Positive Preliminary Results from Phase 1b Clinical Trial of GR-MD-02 and KEYTRUDA® in Advanced Melanoma and Expansion of the Trial – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 20, 2018.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $7.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4,720 shares to 680 shares, valued at $109,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Call) by 33,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,900 shares, and cut its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (Put) (NYSE:PBR).

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63 million and $201.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,082 shares to 34,651 shares, valued at $11.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 3,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,191 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Caterpillar, CenturyLink, Chesapeake Energy, Ciena, Corning, Dollar General, GreenSky, Hertz, Inogen, Lyft, Roku, 3D Systems and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DG, NTNX among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 35 are held by Ftb Advsr Inc. Churchill Mngmt owns 0.3% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 95,719 shares. Pittenger And Anderson owns 2,005 shares. Captrust Finance Advsr holds 0.13% or 26,566 shares in its portfolio. Kdi Prns Ltd Liability has invested 5.79% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Lp invested in 164,550 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Korea Invest Corp holds 430,712 shares. Magnetar Fincl Lc stated it has 2,724 shares. 16,199 were reported by Fragasso Gru. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 22,066 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lc has 0.01% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Incorporated stated it has 53,310 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Vanguard reported 19.71M shares.