Galapagos NV (GLPG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos NV 111 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 9 178.53 N/A -2.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Galapagos NV and Translate Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% -47.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Galapagos NV and Translate Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos NV 0 0 4 3.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -6.52% for Galapagos NV with average target price of $136.25. On the other hand, Translate Bio Inc.’s potential upside is 106.90% and its average target price is $21. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Translate Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Galapagos NV.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.78% of Galapagos NV shares and 59.9% of Translate Bio Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galapagos NV -1.45% -4.45% 11.77% 7.84% 19.72% 24.59% Translate Bio Inc. 11.68% -8.11% 41.19% 60.31% 0% 38.93%

For the past year Galapagos NV’s stock price has smaller growth than Translate Bio Inc.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Galapagos NV.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.