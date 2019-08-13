Galapagos NV (GLPG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Both Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos NV 122 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Demonstrates Galapagos NV and Sesen Bio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Galapagos NV and Sesen Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5%

Analyst Ratings

Galapagos NV and Sesen Bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos NV 0 0 6 3.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Galapagos NV’s average target price is $157, while its potential downside is -10.23%. Sesen Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1 average target price and a -15.25% potential downside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Galapagos NV is looking more favorable than Sesen Bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.78% of Galapagos NV shares and 31.6% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01% Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38%

For the past year Galapagos NV has 89.01% stronger performance while Sesen Bio Inc. has -13.38% weaker performance.

Summary

Galapagos NV beats Sesen Bio Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.