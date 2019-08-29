Galapagos NV (GLPG)’s Financial Results Comparing With scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos NV 128 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Galapagos NV and scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Galapagos NV and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Galapagos NV and scPharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos NV 0 0 5 3.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Galapagos NV’s downside potential is -4.84% at a $160.4 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.78% of Galapagos NV shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.3% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26%

For the past year Galapagos NV was more bullish than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Galapagos NV beats on 5 of the 7 factors scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.